Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, enjoyed a bit of a breather and shared a video from her vacation on social media

The 23-year-old looked cool wearing neutral colours, a Panama hat, trousers and shades, with her outfit exuding holiday vibes

Mzansi social media users complimented Ndavi on her look, with the clip garnering over 7000 likes thus far

Ndavi Nokeri, who warmed the hearts of many South Africans after winning Miss SA in August 2022, enjoyed a much-needed vacation recently, sharing a video and some snaps of her holiday online.

Ndavi Nokeri looked as cool as a cucumber in her vacation clip. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos, the Limpopo-born queen looked super cool, wearing a Panama hat, shades, and white trousers.

Ndavi has had quite a life-changing year thus far, and it’s not surprising that the young woman would need some relaxation.

The caption of her Instagram video read:

“Adventure captured.”

Miss SA 2022 truly looked like she enjoyed herself and the downtime. Many people loved her video and showed her tons of love:

Sungukhosa said:

“I always just look lost on holiday.”

deliaberry_dee loved the look:

“Slaying effortlessly.”

andrea_deprost commented:

“Yes, mam.”

mrspretoriatshwanefinalist2023 wrote:

“My woman. My queen.”

mbalimnisi_ reacted:

“Nothing but gorgeousness.”

kea.nkashe noted:

“Do it again. I love it!”

Bossbabesofsouthafrica complimented her:

“Gorgeous beaut.”

See the video below:

