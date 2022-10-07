Ndavi Nokeri has posted a snap on Instagram and vowed to continue representing the strength and Ubuntu of Mzansi

The stunner has been the talk of the town since winning the Miss SA pageant in August, with the 23-year-old making big moves already

Instagram users gushed over the pretty lady’s pic and complimented her gorgeous smile

Ndavi Nokeri wants to continue making South Africans proud and took to Instagram to post a gorgeous snap of herself wearing the uBuhle crown, smiling broadly.

Ndavi Nokeri hopes to continue making Mzansi proud. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Since winning the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) beauty pageant back in August, the stunner has become a force to be reckoned with.

The Limpopo-born hun only recently started her reign and is already one of the most popular faces in Mzansi, and a brand ambassador South Africans can be proud of.

Ndavi’s post read:

“With this crown, I will continue to represent our country's strength, diversity and Ubuntu. It is our kingdom. It is our time.”

Her message and the beautiful photo that accompanied it had social media users gushing, with many complimenting her stunning smile.

Let’s take a look at her post and some of the most engaging reactions from social media users:

Micaelamclean is hopeful that she will win Miss Universe:

“A Miss Universe if I’ve ever seen one.”

thembelihle_mnguni said:

“Ndavi Nokeri. Our beautiful Miss South Africa.”

urlander_janya gushed:

“She's so beautiful, oh my word.”

btrice_kubu reacted:

“We are well represented.”

Nkhwashupumzile added:

“A million-dollar smile.”

blvckgirlmagicc_98 wrote:

“@ndavi.nokerii, gorgeous queen. I can’t wait to see you represent!”

