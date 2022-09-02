The Miss SA 'uBuhle' crown has sat atop the heads of many phenomenal women who have won the hearts of Mzansi

From Zozibini Tunzi, to Ndavi Nokeri, these women have had noble causes that they fought for, both prior to and during their reigns

There have been other crowns that preceded uBuhle, with five beauty queens donning the stunning headpiece thus far

From Zozibini Tunzi to Ndavi Nokeri, five beauts have worn the 'uBuhle uthingo lenkosazana' crown thus far, with the name aptly translating to ‘beauty of the rainbow’.

Zozibini Tunzi was the first Miss SA winner to rock the uBuhle crown. Image: zozitunzi, shudufhadzomusida, lalela_mswane and ndavi.nokerii.

uBuhle was worth a whopping R500 000 in 2019 and was the brainchild of renowned jewellery designer, Johan Louw, in partnership with American Swiss.

According to The South African, the sterling silver crown is made up of 2 586 fine-cut cubic zirconia stones.

Furthermore, the colourful patterns on the crown are inspired by gorgeous Ndebele prints, Women24 wrote.

Briefly News takes a peek at the ladies who have rocked the uBuhle crown:

1. Zozibini Tunzi

In 2019, the public relations graduate became the first Miss SA winner to wear the new crown. In an Instagram post, Zozibini explained that for her, the crown represented a new dawn of inclusivity.

The 28-year-old went on to win the Miss Universe crown, and was only the third South African woman to do so, according to True Love Magazine.

The beaut used her platform to empower women, with gender equality and access to education just two of the young lady’s passions, Global Citizen wrote.

2. Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier

The gorgeous Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier resumed the role of Miss SA after Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe, with the beaut happy to take up the challenge.

Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier took over the Miss SA crown after Zozibini Tunzi became Miss Universe in 2019. Image: Miss SA.

3. Shudufhadzo Musida

The 26-year-old woman became Miss SA in 2020, with the young lady a fierce advocate for mental health awareness, Times LIVE wrote. The talented Shudufhadzo even wrote a kiddie’s book that spoke about how she overcame being bullied at school with the help of her gran, Channel24 reported.

4. Lalela Mswane

The Bachelor of Laws graduate was the third woman to don uBuhle after winning Miss SA in 2021. Lalela made a very controversial decision when she decided to partake in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, with the 25-year-old currently the reigning Miss Supranatural, Channel24 wrote.

5. Ndavi Nokeri

The stunner is currently South Africa’s sweetheart after winning the Miss SA crown on 13 August. Ndavi noted that education and eradicating poverty are two causes that are dear to her heart, Sowetan LIVE reported.

