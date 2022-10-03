Cassper Nyovest is the man of the moment after winning the celebrity boxing match against rapper Priddy Ugly

The rapper who was trending all weekend took advantage of the spotlight and released the ad for his alcohol brand, Billiato

The star-studded ad shot the Gusheshe rapper to the top of the trending list as peeps shared their thoughts on the ad

Cassper Nyovest has been praised for doing whatever it takes to secure the bag. The rapper has been praised for his unmatched business acumen.

Cassper Nyovest caused a buzz online after releasing the official advert for his alcohol brand. Image: @casspernyovest.

The rapper who hogged Twitter trends and headlines after knocking out fellow rapper Priddy Ugly in one of the shortest celebrity boxing matches also caused a stir after dropping the TV ad for his famous alcohol brand, Billiato.

Social media came to a standstill when Cassper Nyovest shared the clip on his official Twitter page. Fans loved that the advert featured Mzansi entertainment heavyweights like Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Zinhle, Moozlie, Toss of the Umlando fame, Tshepi Vundla and other socialites.

In the now-viral video, the stars looked stunning in all-white outfits. Toss did the Umlando dance while on the wing of the private jet. Somizi seemed to be the pilot as he appeared in the cockpit, saying:

"Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Air Billiato."

Mzansi loved every minute of the ad. Many hailed Cassper Nyovest for being a hard worker, while others hyped stars such as Somizi and DJ Zinhle for always coming through for each other.

@sibeko_sharon commented:

"Love the friendship of you business people constantly seeing you guys support one another in your businesses it's beautiful❤."

@Fourth___Hokage said:

"Me going to fly with BILLIATO AIRWAYS @casspernyovest. Grootman you're the Man you think you are,an inspiration... ."

@RALETMaN added:

"We have to acknowledge the Hunger you still have 11 years in the gameHonestly Nobody comes close to you when it comes to Marketing and Boss talk ."

Bontle Modiselle trends after husband Priddy Ugly's fight against Cassper Nyovest: "She's embarrassed"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that rappers Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyovest were the highlight of this weekend following their much-anticipated boxing match.

The fight did not last longer than expected after Cassper Nyovest knocked the Rap Relay rapper without much effort.

Dancer Bontle Modiselle who made a grand entrance alongside her husband became the talk of the town following the boxing match. Many said they could see the disappointment written all over the stunner's face. Some Twitter users lauded the star for being a supportive wife.

