Award-winning South African dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle found herself topping Twitter trends

The star charted trends after her husband, rapper Priddy Ugly lost the boxing match against fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest

Fans hailed Bontle for being a supportive and loving wife to her husband, Priddy Ugly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rappers Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyovest were the highlight of this weekend following their much-anticipated boxing match.

Bontle Modiselle topped Twitter trends after her husband Priddy Ugly was defeated by Cassper Nyovest. Image: @bontle.modiselle and @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

The fight did not last longer than expected after Cassper Nyovest knocked the Rap Relay rapper without much effort.

Dancer Bontle Modiselle who made a grand entrance alongside her husband became the talk of the town following the boxing match. Many said they could see the disappointment written all over the stunner's face. Some Twitter users lauded the star for being a supportive wife.

@Wit_ville said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Priddy has been cyber-bullied every week but Bontle allowed him to come out here today? I don't know the convo the had prior, but I wish strength for her."

@Fortune__R commented:

"A worried supportive wife askies Bontle, Priddy Ugly embarrassed you tonight ."

@Amaze_M added:

"Priddy Ugly didn't even try. I feel sorry for Bontle Modiselle, she's married to a girl. Honestly how do you respect a man who allows himself to be humiliated like that?!?!? Cassper Nyovest is still a mapakisha though."

@Mbaaalz_ noted:

"#CasspervsPriddyUgly bontle is just there thinking they’ll need more security guards by their house becoz wow nayi idoda ebetwa phambi kwam."

@LesNgobz said:

"Bontle will have Priddy Ugly sleeping on the couch for a very long time after his shameful performance tonight.. #CasspervsPriddyUgly."

Cassper Nyovest lives out his dream at Sundowns, Mzansi reacts: "Don't pull an Andile Mpisane on us"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Cassper Nyovest is living his dream. The rapper who once shared his desire to play in the PSL is now rubbing shoulders with some Mzansi football heavyweights.

Mufasa, who is due to face fellow rapper Priddy Ugly in a boxing match on Saturday, 1 October, shared the snaps on his timeline.

Taking to his social media pages, the star shared the snaps; from the look of it, he was having a good time. Cassper Nyovest said that he was living out his dream.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News