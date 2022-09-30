Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly's official weigh-inn took place at the Menlyn Mall on Friday midday ahead of their much-anticipated fight on Saturday

The weigh-in between the two rappers-turned-boxers was open to the public, shared Mufasa who organised the Celeb City 2 bout

Social media users took to Cassper Nyovest's timeline to let their fave know they are supporting him all the way on Saturday, 1 October

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly's official weigh-in took place on Friday midday ahead of their highly-anticipated bout.

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly officially weigh-In at the Menlyn Mall. Image: @casspernyovest, @priddy_ugly

The rappers will exchange blows on Saturday, 1 October at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria. Taking to Twitter, Mufasa invited his fans to the weigh-in as it was open to the public. Cassper Nyovest captioned his post:

"The official weigh in will be open to the public and it will be at 12 in the afternoon today at Menlyn Mall."

Cassper and Priddy Ugly have been putting in work ahead of their fight. They've been posting videos of themselves hard at training. They've also been showing off their ripped bodies on their timelines.

Peeps took to Mufasa's comment section to share their thoughts on the fight. Many said their money is on their fave, Cass.

@LuwisMartial said:

"Please deliver the TSAMAYA on @ItsPriddyUgly this time."

@RALETMaN commented:

"Genius idea Nyovi but you have to win this one if you want boxing to stay alive."

@kolopoki1 wrote:

"I am coming. I will be going to my first boxing match tomorrow. I hope tickets will be sold at the mall."

@_Kingv058 said:

"Phusha Nyovi Poi on my way to Pta tomorrow re kao fela."

@TuladiesAfrika added:

"Cass 95kg, Ugly 85Kg - my guess."

Blxckie and Kamo Mphela to headline Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly's fight

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a genius. The rapper has roped in the likes of Blxckie, Kamo Mphela, Amaroto and Pabi Cooper, among others artists, to entertain spectators at his boxing match with Priddy Ugly.

The bout will take place at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday, 1 October. ZAlebs reports that professional boxers will also exchange blows before the fight of the night takes place.

Taking to Instagram, Mufasa shared that he's promoting Mzansi's boxing and merging it with music and entertainment. Peeps took to the rapper's comment section and praised him for coming up with the concept.

