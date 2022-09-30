Blxckie, Kamo Mphela, Amaroto and Pabi Cooper, among other artists, are set to headline Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly's boxing match

The rapper-turned-businessman took to his timeline to announce that he's promoting local boxing by merging it with music and entertainment

Social media users took to Cassper's comment section and praised him for being the current best promoter of boxing in Mzansi

Cassper Nyovest is a genius. The rapper has roped in the likes of Blxckie, Kamo Mphela, Amaroto and Pabi Cooper, among others artists, to entertain spectators at his boxing match with Priddy Ugly.

Blxckie and Kamo Mphela are set to headline Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly’s celebrity boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest, @kamo_mphelaxx, @blxckie

Source: Instagram

The bout will take place at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday, 1 October. ZAlebs reports that professional boxers will also exchange blows before the fight of the night takes place.

Taking to Instagram, Mufasa shared that he's promoting Mzansi's boxing and merging it with music and entertainment. He captioned his post:

"When boxing meets entertainment!!! At the end of the day, this is what it’s about! Promoting South African Boxing and merging it with music and entertainment!! . These are all the bouts for Saturday night!!!"

Peeps took to the rapper's comment section and praised him for coming up with the concept.

itsmssuzzy said:

"Loving the concept... when boxing meets entertainment."

being_juma wrote:

"All the best in your match bro, as a country we hope to get here someday. Big up to what you're doing for the industry."

iamsanel3_m23 commented:

"Can't wait champ."

rhumpi_yk said:

"You're a genius Cassper, mogul true entrepreneur."

sthabiled wrote:

"This is wonderful for the sport.. thank you Cass."

iam_vmn commented:

"Respect to @casspernyovest for promoting SA boxing, ministry of sports won’t do this for the youth."

the_real_snsolutions added:

"The best promoter to be at our presence in this day and age. You are already a legendary promoter in my books."

Cassper Nyovest announces partnership with ESPN Africa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest announced that his boxing match against Priddy Ugly will be airing live on the ESPN Africa channel on DStv on 1 October.

The rapper shared the big news on his Twitter and Instagram pages and asked his followers to buy tickets and view the anticipated match at Sun BET Arena in Pretoria.

Cassper encouraged those attending to come looking for the part as the match will be broadcast in 60 countries, which should be an added incentive. The hitmaker said that those who want to bet on the game can use Sports Bet's official betting platform.

