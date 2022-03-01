Who is Pabi Cooper? Age, boyfriend, songs, P.O.B, profiles, net worth

Who is Pabi Cooper? Pabi is a multi-talented young lady with a dream of becoming Mzansi's youngest referee. Besides her interest in football, Pabi is an upcoming musician, dancer and performer with undeniable capabilities.

Pabi Cooper's real name seems to be too long to read, that is why she is mostly referred to by her nickname. Here is everything there is to know about her, including her real name, age, boyfriend, P.O.B., and wealth.

Pabi Cooper's profile summary

Full name : Paballo Basetsana Mothapo

: Paballo Basetsana Mothapo Gender : Female

: Female When was Cooper Pabi born? 4th of March

4th of March Place of birth : Soshanguve, South Africa

: Soshanguve, South Africa Pabi Cooper's age : In her early 20s

: In her early 20s Nationality: South African

South African Height : About 5 feet and 7 inches

: About 5 feet and 7 inches Instagram : cooper_pabi (Has over 1.2 million followers as of early March 2022)

: cooper_pabi (Has over 1.2 million followers as of early March 2022) Twitter : @cooper_pabi (Has over 88k followers as of early March 2022 )

: @cooper_pabi (Has over 88k followers as of early March 2022 ) YouTube : Pabi Cooper (Has over 86.1K subscribers as of early March 2022 )

: Pabi Cooper (Has over 86.1K subscribers as of early March 2022 ) Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : dating

: dating Boyfriend : Benny Afroe

: Benny Afroe Occupation : Musician, dancer, performer, social media influencer, MC| events host, female referee and goalkeeper

: Musician, dancer, performer, social media influencer, MC| events host, female referee and goalkeeper Famous for : Being a rising star in the entertainment industry

: Being a rising star in the entertainment industry Contacts for bookings: bookpabicooper@gmail.com 0815018292 / 0679929723

Pabi Cooper's biography

What is Cooper Pabi' age? How old is Cooper_pabi? Even though Ms. Mothapo celebrates her birthday every 4th of March, her exact year of birth is unknown. However, her age is approximated to be between 20 and 25 years, and some sources claim that she will be 22 in 2022, .

Is Pabi Cooper from Soshanguve? Yes, Pabi is from Soshanguve.

Career

Paballo Basetsana Mothapo is a singer, events host, and performer among the other many hats that she wears. She has performed at several functions and for influential people, such as singer Uncle Vinney. She also makes cash from brand influencing.

Unlike most sportspeople, Pabi is a football fanatic who wants to make an impact in the game by refereeing. Ms. Basetsana Mothapo wants to be involved in African football as a match official even though she sometimes plays as a goalkeeper on the field. She is a fan of the Orlando Pirates.

Pabi Cooper's songs

Pabi is without a doubt a very talented Amapiano artist. She was the African Social Entertainment Awards nominee under the best newcomer category, and she won an award for the best newcomer in the Amapiano awards.

Her hit single, Isphithiphithi, which features leading piano artists Reece Madlisa, Busta 929 and Joocy, hit 6.4 million views within 6 months on YouTube and achieved a platinum status. Her other songs are:

Thanda Kanjani

Uyangi'Jabulisa featuring Yumbs

Do It Right with Benny Afroe

Bambelela by DBN Gogo, Felo Le Tee, Pabi Cooper & Young Stunna

Felo Le Tee & DBN Gogo – Yasho ft. Young Stunna & Pabi Copper

Click Pabi Cooper's MP3 download today to enjoy her music.

Who is Cooper Pabi's boyfriend?

Who is Cooper Pabi dating? According to a Facebook post in November 2021, Pabi is dating Benny Afroe. This is the conclusion made after Benny posted a cozy picture with Pabi, and the rising star shared the image with love emojis.

The musician's Instagram photos confirm that Cooper Pabi's boyfriend is singer Benny Afroe, with whom they collaborated on the 2022 song Do It Right. The two lovers seem happy in their relationship, with both posting pictures that show how affectionate they are to each other.

Net Worth

Pabi appears to be doing well and enjoying a lifestyle that is above average. However, her exact net worth is unknown, but it is estimated to be in thousands of dollars. She has multiple sources of income including her music, professional dancing, social media influencing, and event hosting.

At a young age, Pabi owns a car and a house (kwami in Zulu). She made all these great milestones through hard work, determination and focus, and discipline and saving.

Pabi Cooper, who now lives in Pretoria, is a rising star to watch out for in the coming years. She is multi-talented and excellent at what she does. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

