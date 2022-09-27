Being a celebrity means you can have access to places and people other people can't be

Cassper Nyovest recently got Mzansi talking when he posted some pictures while hanging out at Sundowns

Peeps were quick to compare him to rapper and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane

Cassper Nyovest is living his dream. The rapper who once shared his desire to play in the PSL is now rubbing shoulders with some Mzansi football heavyweights.

Cassper Nyovest recently shared pictures while at Sundowns FC. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Mufasa, who is due to face fellow rapper Priddy Ugly in a boxing match on Saturday, 1 October, shared the snaps on his timeline.

Taking to his social media pages, the star shared the snaps; from the look of it, he was having a good time. Cassper Nyovest said that he was living out his dream. He wrote:

"Living out my dreams one bullet point at a time !! Ka bo Yellow!!!"

As expected, social media users took to his timeline to share mixed reactions. Some said the snaps reminded them of rapper and soccer star Andile Mpisane who is the chairman of Royal AM.

@HimZiggy said:

"Local soccer players with real talent are being told to " wait for our call " but bcz ke abuti fill up akere.... nepotism in it's purest form , Beautiful."

@bigxhosa_ added:

"You are already better than Ronaldo."

@Khangale20 added:

"Lol but don't pull Andile Mpisane on us. You wanna own a soccer team i see it from Distance Nyovihno. I know what's on your mind but is just matters of time."

@Makhura59223728

"Man, I respect you. you are a star. my hero. You give me hope whenever I start to feel like I can't do a certain. thing. you are a good example to youth. respect big man @casspernyovest."

