The competition in South Africa's music show Idols SA is getting more intense week by week

The show charted Twitter trends following jaw-dropping performances from the contestants

Judges and viewers were taken aback by the recent show, and many commended the contestants for taking them down the memory lane

This week's edition of the popular Mzansi shows Idols SA had some social media users remembering their heydays after the contestants performed some timeless classics.

The top eight took to the stage and serenaded viewers with hits from international legends, including Mariah Carey, The Beatles, Mafikizolo, and Luther Vandross.

According to ZAlebs, more than seven million voters decided that Nozi, CeeJay, Zee, Kabelo, Ty Loner, Thapelo, Mpilo, and Noxolo would proceed to the next round, while Tesmin-Robyn’s had to leave the show.

Nozi, CeeJay, Zee, and the other contestants proved that they are worthy of being in the top eight as they wowed Mzansi and the judges with their powerful voices.

Twitter users flooded the streets with mixed reactions to the performances. Many lauded the contestants for singing their hearts out.

@MotheoLebelo said:

"JR just committed to signing Mpilwenhle if she doesn't get a record and this is on RECORD."

@Mimi51943895 added:

"Deep down we are all waiting for Nozi’s perfomance #IdolsSA."

@drdwing noted:

"To those who voting for Thapelo. Grow in numbers, yall have a good ear #idolssa."

@masego_lelee commented:

"Mina I don’t get people who say they are annoyed by Thapelo’s voice ???? This guy has an unique amazing voice please #IdolsSA."

@Motso_Mashego wrote:

"If Thapelo doesn’t win then idk because wow ❤️❤️#IdolsSA."

