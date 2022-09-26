Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula was heavily blasted for sharing an embarrassing video of DJ Lulo Cafe

Social media users blasted him for sharing the video, they reported Musa's Twitter account resulting in it being blocked

Taking to social media days after being locked out of his account, the blogger issued an apology to the DJ and his family

Musa Khawula has learnt the lesson that not all gossip is good gossip. The controversial entertainment blogger popular for sharing hot tea on local celebrities came under fire after posting an explicit clip of DJ Lulo Cafe.

Musa Khawula has taken to Twitter to admit that he was wrong for sharing Lulo Cafe's explicit video. Image: @lulocafe and @khawulamusa.

The video, which has since been deleted, landed the blogger in hot tea from social media users. Many blasted him for sharing the clip without thinking about Lulo Cafe's dignity.

Social media users quickly escalated the matter to Twitter authorities, resulting in Khawula being suspended from the micro-blogging site. Days after being locked out of his main account, the media personality used his backup Twitter page to issue a heartfelt apology to DJ Lulo Cafe.

Musa Khawula admitted that what he did was wrong and promised to do better. He apologised to Lulo and his family for the embarrassment he caused. He wrote:

"I would like to deeply apologise to Lulo Cafe and his Family, What I did was wrong. I’m sorry, Lulo Café babes. I promise I will do better. #FreeMusaKhawula."

