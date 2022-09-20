UK-based South African singer Toya Delazy has vowed to do away with some African parenting styles

The renowned singer said she will not be a toxic parent who thinks it's disrespectful for their child to disagree with them

Toya and her wife Alisson Chaig welcomed their beautiful baby Kali Langa on 20 May 2022

Toya Delazy hopes to be the new generation of parents who don't think that their children are being disrespectful when they disagree with them.

Toya Delazy has said that she will not be a toxic parent. Image: @toyadelazy.

Source: Instagram

The doting parent welcomed her first baby Kali Langa with her wife, Alisson Chaig, in May 2022. Delazy penned a lengthy message to announce Kali Langa's birth and the meanings and significance behind her beautiful names and birth date.

According to TimesLIVE, the Pump It On hitmaker took to her social media pages to share her thoughts on parenthood. She said she doesn't want to be like toxic black parents who think it's disrespectful for a child to disagree with them. The UK-based Zulu princess shared an adorable picture with Alisson and their baby on her Twitter page and wrote:

"Most Black parents think disagreeing with them is a form of disrespect. That's a toxic communication cycle I'm determined to break. In My own family #familyvalues #generationalhealing."

