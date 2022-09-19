Actress Zenanda Mfenyana had to delete her tweets about being hated after trolls came for her

Peeps did not waste time it telling the former Generations star that she is getting what she deserves for being mean

Zenanda has been named among the rudest celebrities on different occasions by social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former Generations actress Zenanda Mfenyana took to her Twitter page to vent about being hated. The star, who is regarded as one of the rudest and meanest celebrities in Mzansi, shared a heartfelt post about not being able to receive love.

Actress Zenande Mfenyana recently got roasted by tweeps after a post about being hated. Image: @zenandamfenyana.

Source: Instagram

In a now-deleted post, the star said she has grown so accustomed to being hated that she doesn't know how to receive love anymore. She wrote:

"I've grown so accustomed to being hated, I don't know how to receive love anymore."

In another tweet, Zenande added that one day she will be free. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"One day I will be free."

According to ZAlebs, the star's fans took to the comments section to share messages of love and strength. But it wasn't long before trolls took over the post to remind Zenande Mfenyana that she deserves what's coming at her because she is mean.

@MweliNtobeko said:

"Zenande Mfenyana is just like her character on Generations she's so rude and obnoxious."

@Zickiie_S commented:

" I still don't understand why Zenande Mfenyana would block me. Yhini umkhaya wam."

@Phetho95 wrote:

"Zenande Mfenyana is mostly rude and moody towards people but now she pretends as if the hate she gets comes from nowhere. The character Noluntu, was the real her just that she had an opportunity to hide behind the character. If she changes her attitude, maybe things will change."

AKA admits that he might have emotionally abused Anele Tembe while addressing the viral video of him breaking the door

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that AKA is finally opening up about his relationship with Anele Tembe. the award-winning rapper recently broke his silence on the viral video of him breaking the door.

AKA also addressed the allegations that he abused Anele, saying that he never abused his late fiancée. He also admitted that their relationship had its highs and lows.

According to ZAlebs, the rapper shared details about his relationship during an interview on the Sobering Podcast. The rapper admitted that the picture of him breaking the door painted him in a bad light, especially given how Anele died.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News