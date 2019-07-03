Zenande Mfenyana: baby daddy, husband, age, child, baby pictures

Zenande Mfenyana is a familiar name to fans of South African soap operas. Some of her notable TV roles were Noluntu Memela on SABC 1's Generations and Goodness Mabuza on Mzansi Magic's The Queen. You can read more about this top South African actress below.

Images of Zenande Mfenyana. Photo: @zenandemfenyana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mzansi is proud of Zenande Mfenyana's philanthropic activities. Her passion for impacting lives, especially needy school-going girls, has made her travel to notable places within the country. This article has the latest news about Zenande.

Profile summary

Full name Zenande Feziwe Mfenyana Gender Female Birthdate 11 October 1985 Zodiac sign Libra Age 37 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace Kagiso, Krugersdorp, South Africa Raised at Queenstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African High school Queenstown Girls' High School College University of Pretoria Qualification Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama Profession Actress, voice-over artist, MC, and philanthropist Years active 2009 - present Notable work The Queen, Generations Father Athol Fugard Mother Sheila Meiring Fugard Sister Akhe Mfenyana Marital status Single Sexuality Straight Children 1 Baby daddy Unknown Instagram @zenandemfenyana Twitter @Zenande_Mcfen Facebook @zenande.mfenyana Pinterest @zenandem

Zenande Mfenyana's biography

Actress Zenande Feziwe Mfenyana was born on the 11th of October, 1985 in Kagiso, Krugersdorp. Her family later relocated to Queenstown, Eastern Cape, where she grew up. Her parents are Sheila Meiring Fugard (mother) and Athol Fugard (father).

How old is Zenande Mfenyana?

Zenande Mfenyana's age is 37 years as of December 2022.

Who is Zenande Mfenyana's sister?

Her sister Akhe Mfenyana acted in The Queen Mzansi drama series as Lucky's widow.

Educational background

Zenande attended Queenstown Girls' High School then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama at the University of Pretoria in 2009.

Zenande wearing cute dresses. Photo: @zenandemfenyana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career history

Feziwe worked behind theatre and film scenes upon completing her degree. She provided casting assistance and did voice-overs for children's projects. The drama graduate also went on a music tour to schools in Gauteng.

Zenande Mfenyana's TV shows

The actress rose to fame in August 2011 when she joined the Generations cast as Noluntu Memela (Mawande Memela's daughter). She was fired in 2014 alongside fifteen other actors due to a strike organized by the show's cast.

Some of Zenande's colleagues who also lost their jobs were Sophie Ndaba (Queen Moroka), Connie Ferguson (Karabo Moroka), and Nambitha Mpumlwana (Mawande Memela). The actress was also a voice-over artist for the Generations telenovela.

Feziwe joined Mzansi Magic's The Queen in 2017. She played the role of Goodness Mabuza from the first to the seventh season and left in 2021. Mfenyana has featured in numerous TV series and hosted several reality shows. The table below lists all of them:

TV series/reality show Character Seasons Ashes to Ashes Reba Rankhoana Season 1 &2 Durban Gen Nontsikelelo Season 2 Generations Noluntu Memela Season 1 Igazi Babalwa Season 1 & 2 MTV Shuga Cynthia Vilakazi Season 5 & 7 The Queen Goodness Mabuza Season 1 to 7 SAFTAs Presenter - Herself Season 9 Zaziwa Presenter - Herself Season 1

Zenande Mfenyana's movies

Mfenyana has featured in several movies, including:

Liefling (2010)

(2010) Kampterrein (2017)

(2017) All About Love (2017)

Does Zenande Mfenyana have a child?

Zenande Mfenyana's pregnancy announcement in June 2020 was viral. She posted herself with baby essentials in a delivery bag. Many celebrated with her but some typed mean comments about her pregnancy look. A concerned fan slid into Mfenyana’s DM with this message:

My family always made fun of me for how I looked but never took offence at all because my family is that type with a huge sense of humour and even now I am pregnant with my second child and I am called amakhulu (biggie) and I will just laugh. But I love you and I pray for your safe delivery.

Zenande donning jumpsuits. Photo: @zenandemfenyana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress replied:

I’m not you...I never said I’m not embracing my pregnancy. Just because you laugh about it, I don’t find any of it funny. Your message is not welcome at all. Please keep your opinion to yourself next time.

The fan responded:

Not everyone is out to attack you Zenande, and this was coming from a good heart. You need to calm down.

Mfenyana replied:

Ts*k

The conversation attracted masses. Some criticized Zenande for being rude to the concerned fan while others bashed the lady for meddling in Mfenyana’s business.

What is Zenande Mfenyana's baby's name?

Zenande delivered a baby girl in 2020 and named her Ballerina. She should be two years old in 2022. You can find Zenande Mfenyana's baby's pictures on the actress' Instagram account.

Images of actress Zenande with her baby. Photo: @zenandemfenyana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Zenande Mfenyana's baby daddy?

Reports have it that Zenande Mfenyana's husband is Thabiso Thiti. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula was the first to talk about their affair. Gossip alleges that the two are cohabiting and Thiti is also Zenande’s baby daddy.

Thabiso has close associations to the ANC political party. He worked for the National Intelligence Agency and later got a job in SSA (2006 and 2016). Thabiso has held several influential government positions.

Is Warren Masemola Zenande Mfenyana's baby daddy?

People assumed the actress was expecting a child with South African actor Warren Masemola. He posted a clip of him rocking the child at the maternity ward around the same time Zenande announced her pregnancy. It turned out that Masemola's wife had delivered a son.

Images of Zenande with art painted on her face. Photo: @zenandemfenyana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Zenande Mfenyana and Tino Chinyani have a child?

Reports claim Tino Chinyani is Zenande Mfenyana's baby daddy. He is a famous Zimbabwean model, actor, director, and voice-over artist. Tino and Simphiwe Ngema broke up in late 2021 because he fathered a child with an actress whose identity is still a mystery.

Is Zenande Mfenyana married?

Mfenyana seems to be single as of December 2022. She has never been spotted wearing a ring in any of her social media posts. Moreover, the actress has never publicly expressed a desire to marry or shared her marital plans.

Zenande Mfenyana's hairstyles

Zenande Mfenyana's beautiful African hairstyles delight and attract many people. Her cute dreadlocks often steal the spotlight during red carpet events, which influences fans to copy her hairdos. Fans are curious to know her stylist and inspiration behind her hairstyles. Check out these pictures from Zenande Mfenyana's Instagram account:

Zenande holding her dreadlocks in single bun and twin buns. Photo: @zenandemfenyana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zenande looks gorgeous in all dreadlocks styles. She loves holding them instead of letting them loose. The actress also keeps it simple by maintain black dreadlocks. She does not dye the locs or rarely uses hair decorations like beads and cowrie shells.

Zenande Mfenyana's unique dreadlocks styles. Photo: @zenandemfenyana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zenande Mfenyana's philanthropic works

Mfenyana participate in the P*anties & Bra Campaign for needy girls in 2018 and donated shoes to underprivileged children Sandzile Primary School in Mpumalanga in 2019.

Zenande Mfenyana's net worth

There is no authentic information about Zenande Mfenyana's net worth. Some sources estimates she is worth $500k to $1 million. Zenande was a brand ambassador for an online store called Chelline in 2014. Chelline sells hair products, clothes, and accessories. She also worked with Geisha in 2026.

Facts about Zenande Mfenyana

Zenande has been acting for more than a decade.

Several people have been suspected t o be her daughter's father.

Mfenyana has not officially revealed her baby daddy.

Zenande Mfenyana is passionate about her entertainment career and charity works. She is private about her love life and wealth. The actress also keeps family issues away from the prying public eye.

READ ALSO: Who is Mihlali Ndamase? Boyfriend, net worth, house, car and more

Briefly.co.za shared Mihlali Ndamase's bio. She is an award-winning content creator, certified makeup artist, and brand strategist. The famous YouTuber is also the co-founder of Siyasizana Foundation.

Mihlali faced backlash from Mzansi in 2022 when she posted her boyfriend on her birthday. Fans compares him to her late father and also claims the man is married.

Source: Briefly News