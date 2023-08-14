All about Ndavi Nokeri’s reign as Miss South Africa 2022

Ndavi Nokeri is a South African model and former investment manager. She was crowned Miss South Africa 2022. In addition, Nokeri represented South Africa at the Miss Universe 2022 and was placed in the top 16. Due to such popularity, details about her life are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Ndavi Nokeri off the runways?

Nokeri discovered her passion for modelling at the age of five. She has triumphed in several beauty pageants, including Miss Jozi and Miss Vossie. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Ndavi Nokeri’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ndavi Nokeri Nickname Ndavi Gender Female Date of birth 25 January 1999 Age 24 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Tzaneen, Limpopo, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater Hoërskool Ben Vorster High School, University of Pretoria Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements in inches 29-23-31 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Moses and Betty Nokeri Profession Model, investment manager Years active 2004-present Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Ndavi Nokeri?

Ndavi Nokeri (aged 24 as of 2023) was born on 25 January 1999 in Tzaneen, Limpopo, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Ndavi’s parents, Moses and Betty Nokeri, are pastors associated with God’s Grace Ministries.

She attended Laerskool Tzaneen before proceeding to Hoërskool Ben Vorster High School for her secondary education. Furthermore, Ndavi graduated from the University of Pretoria with a Bachelor's in Commerce, Investment Management.

What language is Ndavi Nokeri?

Nokeri is a proud Tsonga woman. She was the first Miss SA winner from the Tsonga culture. However, the model is fluent in many languages, including English, Afrikaans, Xitsonga and Sepedi.

Ndavi Nokeri’s height

The beauty queen stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 29-23-31 inches.

Professional career

Ndavi worked as an investment manager at Jozi Angels in Sandton, Johannesburg, from April 2020 until September 2021. She also worked for Allan Gray Proprietary Limited in Cape Town from April 2022 to June 2022.

On 13 August 2022, Nokeri won the Miss South Africa title against nine other contestants. She held the title for a year until her replacement by South African model Natasha Joubert in August 2023.

Ndavi Nokeri’s final answer

During the final question-and-answer session at the Miss South Africa 2022 contest, the host, Anele Mdoda, asked Ndavi the question:

As a South African, what is the most important thing to do to keep the unity of our nation?

The model answered:

To know where you are going, you must know where you come from. Being a nation with a history of racial segregation, we know that we were at our weakest when we were divided. So as Miss South Africa, I would implore us to stand together and embrace every single culture, gender, race and sexuality because, in our diversity, we are strong.

How much is Ndavi Nokeri’s net worth?

The exact estimate of Ndavi’s net worth has not been publicly mentioned. But, as the Miss South Africa 2022 contest winner, she bagged a cash prize of R1 million, a sponsorship deal totalling more than R3 million.

At just 23, Ndavi made headlines after bagging a title she had been eyeing since she was a little girl. She was crowned Miss South Africa 2022, inspiring young girls to pursue modelling careers.

