What position is Karabo Dhlamini? Age, salary, profiles, net worth

Karabo Dhlamini is a South African professional soccer player, currently playing as a defender for SAFA Women’s League club Mamelodi Sundowns. In addition, she plays for the South Africa Women’s national team, Banyana Banyana. Since 2021, Karabo has been a student at Oakland University, representing Oakland Golden Grizzlies women’s soccer on a scholarship.

Karabo Dhlamini of South Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup portrait session at Royal Barriere Hotel in Le Havre, France. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

At 22, Dhlamini has cut her teeth internationally and is regarded as one of the youngest soccer stars. Her speed and defensive skills make her a solid presence on the pitch.

Karabo Dhlamini’s profile summary and bio

Full name Karabo Angel Dhlamini Famous as Karabo Dhlamini Gender Female Date of birth 18 September 2001 Age 22 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Tshwane, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater TuksSports High School, Oakland University Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 164 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Soccer player Current team Mamelodi Sundowns, Banyana Banyana Position Defender Net worth $1-$5 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Karabo Dhlamini?

Karabo Dhlamini at a portrait session in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

Karabo Dhlamini (aged 22 as of 2023) was born on 18 September 2001 in Tshwane, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. She attended TuksSports High School in Pretoria for her education.

Karabo Dhlamini’s height

Dhlamini stands 5 feet 5 inches (164 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). The sportswoman features black hair and a pair of dark brown hair.

Professional career

The soccer star represented South Africa at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, where she was named the team’s captain. On 19 January 2019, at 17, Karabo made her senior debut in a 1-2 friendly loss to the Netherlands.

She was named the youngest member of South Africa’s squad for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. In 2020, Dhlamini earned her first medal with Banyana Banyana at the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Karabo Dhlamini of South Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 match between Netherlands and South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium. Photo: Sajad Imanian

Source: Getty Images

Karabo made four appearances during the tournament, starting throughout the knockout rounds. During this competition, the soccer player made her first senior international goal.

In July 2022, she was a member of the South Africa team, which emerged victorious at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and made five appearances at the competition.

How much is Karabo Dhlamini’s net worth?

The Tshwane native has an estimated net worth of $1-$5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful sporting career.

Karabo Dhlamini’s Instagram and social media

Karabo Dhlamini at the FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between South Africa and China PR at Parc des Princes. Photo: Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

Dhlamini is active on social media. She has 4,536 Instagram followers and 2.496 followers on Twitter as of 7 August 2023.

Karabo Dhlamini has risen the ranks of her career to become a household name in the South African sports industry. Her natural talent and zeal have earned her domestic and international recognition.

READ ALSO: Is Ashley Du Preez the highest-paid PSL player today? Everything you ought to know

Briefly recently published an article about Ashley Du Preez, a South African professional football player who is a forward for the Kaizer Chiefs of the Premier Soccer League (PSL). He is best known for his pace and lethal finishing ability.

In the 2022/2023 season, Preez has scored six goals in the 23 matches he has played, placing him 2nd in the Kaizer Chiefs’ top scorers list. So, how much does the soccer star bag for his natural talent and prowess on the pitch?

Source: Briefly News