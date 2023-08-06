What position is Karabo Dhlamini? Age, salary, profiles, net worth
Karabo Dhlamini is a South African professional soccer player, currently playing as a defender for SAFA Women’s League club Mamelodi Sundowns. In addition, she plays for the South Africa Women’s national team, Banyana Banyana. Since 2021, Karabo has been a student at Oakland University, representing Oakland Golden Grizzlies women’s soccer on a scholarship.
At 22, Dhlamini has cut her teeth internationally and is regarded as one of the youngest soccer stars. Her speed and defensive skills make her a solid presence on the pitch.
Karabo Dhlamini’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Karabo Angel Dhlamini
|Famous as
|Karabo Dhlamini
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|18 September 2001
|Age
|22 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Birthplace
|Tshwane, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|TuksSports High School, Oakland University
|Height in feet
|5’5’’
|Height in centimetres
|164
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Profession
|Soccer player
|Current team
|Mamelodi Sundowns, Banyana Banyana
|Position
|Defender
|Net worth
|$1-$5 million
|Social media
|InstagramTwitter
How old is Karabo Dhlamini?
Karabo Dhlamini (aged 22 as of 2023) was born on 18 September 2001 in Tshwane, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. She attended TuksSports High School in Pretoria for her education.
Karabo Dhlamini’s height
Dhlamini stands 5 feet 5 inches (164 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). The sportswoman features black hair and a pair of dark brown hair.
Professional career
The soccer star represented South Africa at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, where she was named the team’s captain. On 19 January 2019, at 17, Karabo made her senior debut in a 1-2 friendly loss to the Netherlands.
She was named the youngest member of South Africa’s squad for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. In 2020, Dhlamini earned her first medal with Banyana Banyana at the COSAFA Women’s Championship.
Karabo made four appearances during the tournament, starting throughout the knockout rounds. During this competition, the soccer player made her first senior international goal.
In July 2022, she was a member of the South Africa team, which emerged victorious at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and made five appearances at the competition.
How much is Karabo Dhlamini’s net worth?
The Tshwane native has an estimated net worth of $1-$5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful sporting career.
Karabo Dhlamini’s Instagram and social media
Dhlamini is active on social media. She has 4,536 Instagram followers and 2.496 followers on Twitter as of 7 August 2023.
Karabo Dhlamini has risen the ranks of her career to become a household name in the South African sports industry. Her natural talent and zeal have earned her domestic and international recognition.
READ ALSO: Is Ashley Du Preez the highest-paid PSL player today? Everything you ought to know
Briefly recently published an article about Ashley Du Preez, a South African professional football player who is a forward for the Kaizer Chiefs of the Premier Soccer League (PSL). He is best known for his pace and lethal finishing ability.
In the 2022/2023 season, Preez has scored six goals in the 23 matches he has played, placing him 2nd in the Kaizer Chiefs’ top scorers list. So, how much does the soccer star bag for his natural talent and prowess on the pitch?
Source: Briefly News