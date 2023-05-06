Ashley Du Preez is a South African professional football player who is a forward for the Kaizer Chiefs of the Premier Soccer League (PSL). He is best known for his pace and lethal finishing ability. In the 2022/2023 season, Preez has scored six goals in the 23 matches he has played, placing him 2nd in the Kaizer Chiefs’ top scorers list. So, how much does the soccer star bag for his natural talent and prowess on the pitch?

Ashley Du Preez is a household name in the South African sports industry. Although he has yet to top the list as the highest-paid PSL player, he is not too far from achieving this coveted position.

Ashley Du Preez’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ashley Du Preez Nickname Slosh Gender Male Date of birth 16 July 1997 Age 26 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Stellenbosch, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 176 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Christianity Marital status Single Profession Soccer player Current team Kaizer Chiefs Position Forward Instagram @ashleyslosh

How old is Ashley Du Preez?

Ashley Du Preez (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 16 July 1997 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. His zodiac sign is Cancer. There is little information about the striker’s parents or siblings, as he prefers keeping details about his personal life under wraps.

However, he has a close relationship with his mother, his number one fan. The footballer revealed that he had a rough childhood marred by poverty.

How tall is Ashley Du Preez?

Preez stands 5 feet 9 inches (176 centimetres). He has a pair of black eyes and hair.

Ashley Du Preez’s contract

In 2021, Kaizer Chiefs signed a deal with Stellenbosch to buy the hotshot forward for a whopping R6 million. The 3-year agreement comes with an extension option.

Ashley Du Preez’s stats

Preez has assisted four goals this season and played 1,915 minutes. He has an average rate of 0.28 goals for every 90 mins on the pitch. This attacking performance places him at 37th out of 371 PSL players who have played at least three matches.

How much is Ashley Du Preez’s net worth?

While Ashley has yet to reveal his worth to the broader public, some sources peg his salary at around R300,000 monthly.

Ashley Du Preez’s Instagram

The talented sportsman is active on Instagram, regularly posting updates on his sports career. He has 21.1k followers with 73 posts.

Ashley Du Preez is a source of inspiration for most young people pursuing sporting careers. His career has taken shape, and he is only showing signs of going places. Preez’s monthly salary reflects that his fierce devotion to the game has paid off.

