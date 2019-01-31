50 best true love quotes and sayings for your sweetheart

Falling in love is one of the most beautiful things in life. People we love need to know how we feel about them. Besides making them happy, it reassures them of our commitment to being present in their lives through rough and smooth moments. You can express how you feel using true love quotes.

A picture of the woods. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Finding true love is not easy, but there is no greater feeling than loving and being loved. True love quotes are fantastic because they express your feelings of love to your partner.

Best true love quotes and sayings for your partner

When cupid's arrow pierces you, you experience some of the most magical feelings in life. Below are some deep love quotes you can share with your partner to make them feel cherished, valued, and appreciated.

Short quotes on true love

Did you know you can express deep feelings in just a few words? Check out some short and cute I love you quotes below.

When we are together, I forget the rest. - Walt Whitman

True affection is like a rebellious bird that nobody can tame. - Ludovic Halévy

We are most alive when we are with our soulmates. - John Updike

You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. - E.E. Cummings

Love is being stupid together. - Paul Valery

When you fish for true affection, bait with your heart, not your brain. - Mark Twain

Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. - Aristotle

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. - Audrey Hepburn

A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love. - Max Muller

You are my today and all of my tomorrows. - Leo Christopher

Heart-touching true love quotes

A love heart on a dark background. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking for heart-touching quotes for when you love someone, check out the collection below.

I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone. - J.R.R. Tolkien

You know it's love when you want that person to be happy, even if you're not part of their happiness. - Julia Roberts

But nothing's greater than the rush that comes with your embrace. - Leona Lewis

I want you with your flaws, mistakes and faults as a whole. I want you, and only you. - John Legend

A true soulmate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back and brings you to your own attention so you can change your life. – Elizabeth Gilbert

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you. - A. A. Milne

Life is the first gift, true affection is the second, and understanding is the third. - Marge Piercy

There is madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel flawless. - Leo Christopher

When you cherish someone, you say their name differently. Like it's safe inside your mouth. -Jodi Picoult

Love is the most powerful motivator in the world. It spurs mortals to greatness. Their noblest, bravest acts are done for affection. - Rick Riordan

Romantic true love quotes

A couple holding each other while watching the sunset. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When you meet the love of your life, you want to spice up your relationship with them. Here are some amazing romantic quotes to send your soulmate.

Romance is thinking about your significant other when you are supposed to think about something else. – Nicholas Sparks

Life is the flower for which love is the honey. - Victor Hugo

I love you begins by I, but it ends up by you. - Charles de Leusse

I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride, so I love you because I know no other way. - Pablo Neruda

My love for you is past the mind, beyond my heart, and into my soul. - Boris Kodjoe

You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching, Love like you’ll never be hurt, Sing like there’s nobody listening, And live like it's heaven on earth. - William W. Purkey

Age does not protect you from love, but love to some extent, protects you from age. - Jeanne Moreau

Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart. - Washington Irving

You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back. - Barbara De Angelis

Love is the expansion of two natures in such a fashion that each includes the other, each is enriched by the other. - Felix Adler

True love quotes for your boyfriend

A picture of a sea taken at sunset. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Having a boyfriend who adores you is great. You may want to tell them how much you love them, but words are not enough. Use these quotes to tell him how you feel.

Your love shines in my heart as the sun shines upon the earth. - Eleanor Di Guillo

Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow. - Rosemonde Gerard

I don’t wanna close my eyes, I don’t wanna fall asleep, cuz I’d miss you babe, and I don’t wanna miss a thing. - Aerosmith

You might not have been my first love, but you were the love that made all the other loves irrelevant. - Rupi Kaur

They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and that’s true. - The Big Fish

You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. - Dr. Seuss

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine. - Maya Angelou

But you've slipped under my skin, invaded my blood and seized my heart. - Maria V. Snyder

I love that you are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. - A.R. Asher

The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever. - The Notebook

Cute love messages and sayings for her

Beautiful green leaves. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Love is an emotion that makes your heart bubble with joy and affection. Here are some great messages and sayings to help you express your emotions to her.

My angel, my life, my entire world, you’re the one that I want, the one that I need, let me be with you always, my love, my everything.

The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes, or just staring into space. - Marilyn Monroe

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach. - Elizabeth Barrett Browning

You are the source of my joy, the centre of my world and the whole of my heart.

If I had a flower for every time I thought of you. I could walk through my garden forever. - Alfred Tennyson

When I tell you I love you, I am not saying it out of habit, I am reminding you that you are my life.

My heart beats faster as you take my hand, and my love grows stronger as you touch my soul. - A.C. Van Cherub

I am very indecisive and always have trouble picking my favourite anything. But, without a doubt, you are my favourite everything.

Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I'm happy now…because I love you. - Groundhog Day

In a world full of temporary things, you are a perpetual feeling. - Sanober Khan

What is the best love quote?

The best quote is one that expresses how you truly feel.

What is true love in a relationship?

True love is a unique and passionate bond between people. Each partner wants the best for the other person regardless of what that means for them.

True love comes when you least expect it and is one of the greatest feelings in the world. You can use the true love quotes above to express how your partner makes you feel.

READ ALSO: 125+ African proverbs and quotes that will build your morals

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of African proverbs and quotes that will build your morals. The African culture is deep and rich, and various morals are taught through music, quotes, and sayings.

Wise African proverbs are used to pass hidden messages and influence good morals. Proverbs are used to educate, inform, warn, or console.

Source: Briefly News