One woman decided to share her feels on social media after having no luck finding a man

Twitter user @BeautyMaserati shared a steamy pic of herself, claiming no one wants to be with her

Many men flooded the comments, letting the stunner know that she is desired from all angles

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The mjolo game is tough, and one woman has lost confidence in herself because of it. The babe feels like no man wants her, but that changed quickly after men started blowing up her DMs.

Twitter user @BeautyMaserati shared a steamy pic of herself, claiming no one wants to be with her. Image: Twitter / @BeautyMaserati

Source: Twitter

Relationships and dating are not what they used to be. With online dating, open relationships and so many options, some feel like they will never find true love.

Twitter user @BeautyMaserati feels like she has been single for so long that she’s starting to believe there is no one out there for her. Shame, the hun is losing hope, so she took to social media with a fire snap of herself.

“I am single because no one wants me ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thirsty Mzansi men let the babe know she is wanted

Sis, if you still think you are destined to be alone after this, then you need to reassess your game. Men flooded the comment section and her DMs.

Take a look:

@peterpiusUG said:

“DM me the entire budget kuhinjira/kwanjula, kukyala, send-off ceremony and wedding. I think I can take you off the market.”

@PetisonR said:

“Sure ok hold my hand.”

@Mzukulu017 said:

“You will remain single until you change your attitude, and please replay to your inbox I'm 100% sure you will find your soulmate.”

@Kenneth98343018 said:

“Myself. I'm single and available. Will you marry me?”

@NThetwayo said:

Thread of gorgeous local couples gives SA the feels: Mjolo isn’t so bad

In related news, Briefly News reported that many gorgeous South African couples have made a difference in the minds of people who once swore off getting into relationships.

It all started when one beautiful couple shared a post about being together for a whole 16 years.

"Beke le beke, 16 years together. Married for 11 years," the beautiful post read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News