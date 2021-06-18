Thread of Gorgeous Local Couples Gives SA the Feels: Mjolo Isn’t So Bad

A beautiful young and local couple recently headed online to celebrate being together for 16 years and being married for 11 of those 16 years

The post soon resulted in a thread as many other happy couples took to the comment section to share snaps of themselves looking super happy and super loved

Many singles also headed to the comment section to reflect on relationships and discuss the fact that mjolo is not always such a pandemic

Many gorgeous South African couples have made a difference in the minds of people who once swore off getting into relationships. It all started when one beautiful couple shared a post about being together for a whole 16 years.

Mjolo isn't always a pandemic

"Beke le beke, 16 years together. Married for 11 years," the beautiful post read.

This beautiful couple has been together for 16 years. Image: @mrsmageu

More happy couples

Soon other happy couples were also flaunting their wholesome relationships in the form of a thread beneath the beautiful post and locals absolutely loved to see it. Read a few of their comments below:

@MaungaClive said:

"Which glue are you two using?"

@Goitse_Kele asked:

"High school sweethearts?"

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Looking cute together."

Sweet couple reports

