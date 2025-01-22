A number of South African women were scolded for thirsting over Sonia Mbele's son

The young man is in the middle of a controversial court trial after being accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend

Mzansi discussed the role of pretty privilege and how that may have helped many criminals walk free

Despite his crimes, South African women drooled over Sonia Mbele's son, Donell. Images: Instagram/ thee_sonia, Twitter/ LLunga18

Source: UGC

As Sonia Mbele's son's assault trial gets underway, it seems many women have overlooked the handsome abuser's heinous crimes.

Mzansi women thirst over Sonia Mbele's son

As the police continue the investigation on Sonia Mbele's son, it's clear that some people are seeing him in a completely different light than others.

Donell is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend. However, after seeing his pictures in court, some South African women believe he's too attractive for his crimes.

South African women thirsted over Sonia Mbele's rape-accused son, Donell. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

A TikTok screenshot showed several women thirsting over Donell's appearance, seemingly romanticising the criminal in what would be seen as a case of hybristophilia - all thanks to pretty privilege:

Here's what Mzansi said about the women's behaviour

Netizens were outraged and dragged the ladies for romanticising a rapist:

DembeM_ said:

"Lol, and people wonder how the worst of the worst men are always in relationships. This is why."

royal_bobby24 wrote:

"We don't talk enough about how women are the biggest enablers."

SportsStooge10 posted:

"I’ve said it before: abuse and assault are not dealbreakers for some South African women. A lot of them make excuses for known rapists and women abusers."

AHT_YssY was stunned:

"No shame whatsoever, yerrr."

Ngizokuqondisa added:

"A good example of why you can't take South African women and GBV seriously is the selective activism we see online."

PercaholicAFC argued:

"South Africa actually doesn't take GBV seriously."

South Africans call out Sonia Mbele

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a series of posts from netizens calling actress, Sonia Mbele out for being mum about her son's controversial assault case.

The former Generations star was dragged for seemingly overlooking her son's violent nature, which resurfaced just three years later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News