Ashley Ogle Sparks Racism Accusations on ‘Big Brother Mzansi’, SA Reacts: “She Should Be Punished”
- Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle faced backlash after a video of her addressing fellow housemates went viral, with fans accusing her of racism
- While some labelled Ashley's comments racist, others defended her, noting housemates also used terms like coloured and mlungu
- Social media users debated whether Ashley's remarks were racist or misunderstood, with some calling for context and education on the matter
Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle has been criticised by fans for allegedly being racist. A video of the star addressing fellow housemates has gone viral on social media.
Ashley accused of being a racist
Social media is on fire over Ashley Ogle's remarks on Big Brother Mzansi. Ashley has been a trending topic on social media since Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 premiered. From fans sharing mixed reactions about her to her recent fight with fan favourite Mshini.
A video of the controversial housemate speaking about her fellow housemates did not sit well with fans, who accused her of being a racist. Watch the video below:
Fans react to Ashley's viral video
Social media users seem divided by the video. Some accused Ashley of being a racist, while others defended her. Many noted that she was not wrong in calling her housemates blacks because they also called her coloured.
@whytesnowy said:
"For a second, he forgot he is also a "black person" according to her. She only sees their color and that is a characteristic of racism."
@AnaldZwane wrote:
"But are they not black people? Stop taking it out of context, us black people understand a lot of vernacular language and we understood what Mshini was saying. Yini Inkinga?"
@MsHlayisani24 added:
"Ok, educate me because I don't think she's wrong 🤔!"
@FMiyelani noted:
"What’s wrong with that? Isn’t that they refer her as coloured? Isn’t that they refer Tyrone as “mlungu”. Stop it. Which nosense are you talking about? Are they not black people?"
Fans rave over Big Brother Mzansi's Mshini's beauty
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users have revealed that Mshini is one of the most beautiful housemates this year.
Many said the reality TV star looked exactly like Zintle from last season.
Source: Briefly News
