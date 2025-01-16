Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 viewers are drawing comparisons between new housemate Ashley Ogle and last season's Themba Broly

Ashley, a 26-year-old fashion enthusiast, is noted for not being easily manipulated, sparking mixed reactions on social media, with some accusing her of racism

While some fans believe her outspoken nature could lead to her downfall, others praise her determination

Big Brother Mzansi viewers are already sharing their thoughts on the housemates following the premiere of Season 5. Many have compared Ashley Ogle to last season's Themba Broly.

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans talked about the new housemate Ashley Olge.

Source: Instagram

The new season of Big Brother Mzansi has kicked off with more drama than South Africans had anticipated. As the show continues to unfold, fans are already choosing favourites and taking sides.

While many are still celebrating Sweet Guluva's first win as Season 5's first head of house, others are noting similarities between last year's housemate Themba and 26-year-old fashion enthusiast Ashley Ogle. Taking to his X page, entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald said Ashley does not get easily manipulated. The post read:

"#BBMzansi Themba has multiplied 🤭 Ashley doesn’t easily get manipulated by these emotional acts 🤭"

Fans share thoughts about BBMzansi's Ashley

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the suggestion that Ashely Ogle does not get easily manipulated. Some accused the reality TV star from KZN of racism, while others said her mouth would contribute to her downfall.

@Liam459046815 said:

"Don't compare Themba to this person."

@MCosto63351 wrote:

"Don't compare Themba to the racist please 🥺"

@SisekoQ3 added:

"Themba's downfall was the sweetest. Arrogance thrown to the wolves 🤣🤣🤣"

@lungyMazini commented:

"Her mouth will be her downfall like Themba."

@MzanziCulture wrote:

"Ashley isn't here to play games 🤭"

'Big Brother Mzansi' viewers have shared thoughts about Ashley Ogle.

Source: Instagram

Yolanda Mukondeleli weighs in on new Big Brother voice

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition is officially underway, and the new housemates have caused a stir. However, it's Biggie's voice that has Mzansi in stitches.

South African Content Creator Yolanda Mukondeleli poked fun at the new Big Brother Mzansi voice known as Biggie.

