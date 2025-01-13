Content creator Yolanda Mukondeleli poked fun at the new voice which is controlling Biggie on Big Brother Mzansi

Yolanda Mukondeleli dragged the new voice of 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: @yolandamukondi_international

The Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition is officially underway, and the new housemates have caused a stir. However, it's Biggie's voice that has Mzansi in stitches.

Former housemate Yolanda mocks Biggie's voice

South African Content Creator Yolanda Mukondeleli poked fun at the new Big Brother Mzansi voice known as Biggie.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant joked and said that if she were a contestant in this season, she would have disobeyed the voice if it instructed her to leave. Check out her X post below:

Mzansi laughs at Yolanda's X post

Social media users agree with Yolanda and are dragging the new voice of Biggie, with some saying he does not sound so sure about what he says

@MTokologo joked:

"This is the voice of a white man."

@MmateSerepa replied:

"You are the one that made me hate the show, yeses, Yolanda, I'll never forgive you, mna Shame the stress I went through because of you. This time, I don't want any favourite because of you."

@KagisoTeffo3 laughed:

"Wena Yolanda,you can never do anything wrong in my eyes. 😂🤣😅"

@Nonceba852922 said:

"Just told my family that this is not the voice that chased Yolanda out of the house."

@Lwandy_Msengana asked:

"Yolanda if there’s all star big brother Mzansi please do come through."

@IpelengPa said:

"The night that we cried we will never forget that night."

