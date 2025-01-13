The Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition has finally unveiled their new housemates for this season

The Sangoma from Johannesburg Nokulunga "Gugu" Ndabezitha sparked a lot of controversy on social media as netizens were revealing her scandals

Gugu and two other housemates shared with Briefly News what it means for them to be a part of Big Brother Mzansi

The new 'Big Brother Mzansi' housemates caused a stir on social media. Image: Supplied.

It hasn't been 24 hours since the new Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition housemates were revealed, and already, there has been drama linked to one of the contestants.

Housemate Nokulunga "Gugu" Ndabezitha sparks controversy online

Social media has been buzzing after the most loved reality show, Big Brother Mzansi, premiered on Mzansi Magic this past Saturday, 12 January 2025, at 6 pm.

Earlier, one of the housemates, Gugu, whose real name is Nokulunga Ndabezitha, made headlines on social media after many netizens pointed out that she is the sangoma who has been scamming people on social media. Others said she had given them false readings about their love relationships.

Gugu and the other two housemates shared with Briefly News what it means to be a part of Big Brother Mzansi.

Gugu said:

"I believe that the Big Brother universe is the only platform that can let me be me. I would like to show the world more about Gugu."

Siphesihle "Mshini" Lekwadu shared a few words about himself:

"I bring my A game to everything I do and thrive on trying new and turning ordinary into extraordinary."

Lastly, corporate girlie Katlego "Kat" Modiba said:

"Big Brother, take me from a corporate baddie to a boss babe! Are you ready? Because I am."

Fans react to Gugu being on Big Brother Mzansi

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gugu the Sangoma being on Big Brother Mzansi. Here's what they had to say:

@LadyM1306 questioned:

"Wait. Is this not the sangoma that told me my soulmate is deceased?"

@African_Spring said:

"She's a hustler, she even had a Range Rover at some point. This online sangoma gig is not too bad. Me thinks."

@MissSteelo commented:

"Most of what she told me was true, some is only happening now. I keep having aha moments to date."

@AndyChocol8 responded:

"Hayibo where did Gugu disappear to in these streets? Because she started that hashtag where she was telling people their secrets..guess you were lucky."

Smash Afrika announced as new Big Brother Mzansi host

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African TV personality Smash Afrika scored a big deal recently.

He was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, taking over the reins from the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka. Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Smash Afrika on his Twitter (X) page.

