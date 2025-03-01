Uyajola 9/9 viewers got an early look at one of the upcoming dramatic episodes as three people were involved

Jub Jub and the Uyajola 9/9 crew were in Pretoria when a large crowd gathered due to a heated argument over cheating allegations

Online users reacted to the fight that ensued after a person was presumably caught being unfaithful on Uyajola 9/9

Uyajola 9/9 made a stop in Pretoria Hatfield. The host of the Moja Love reality TV show, Jub Jub, was amid the chaos at a Hatfield shopping center.

A video of Jub Jub’s 'Uyajola9/9' in Hatfield shows two women trying to beat a man on the show. Image: @official_jubjub / Instagram / @stjompeee / X

Two women and a man got into a heated exchange and it escalated to violence. Locals who saw Uyajola 9/9 filming captured the climax of the episode that is yet to air on TV.

Uyajola 9/9 fight in Hatfield goes viral

In a video shared on X by @stjompeee, an Uyajola 9/9 episode focused on someone accused of cheating in Hatfield. In one of the clips, a lady was confronting a man, and they were having a shouting match as Jub Jub stood between them.

In another video of the scene, an older woman and the younger one were attacking the man as the Uyajola 9/9 crew filmed. Watch the video by clicking here.

Is Uyajola 9/9 fake?

MojaLove's Uyajola 9/9 is a TV show dedicated to exposing suspected cheaters. Jub Jub is the host, and he and the crew find the person to catch them cheating red-handed. In 2024, Briefly News reported that it was alleged that Uyajola 9/9 hires actors. Two women who appeared on the show and fought each other later made a video claiming that they were hired actors. People remarked that it was always obvious to them that the people were acting while others thought the women were trying to get clout with the claims.

Jub Jub's 'Uyajola 9/9' was accused of hiring actors even though it's a Moja Love reality TV show. Image: @official_jubjub / Instagram

Uyajola 9/9 viewers suspicious of Hatfield scene

People who commented on the video were speculating about whether or not the clash on Uyajola 9/9 was real. Many said they were convinced that the people involved were more actors.

@_BlackZA commented:

"To think all this is just acting."

@SamkeloS___ said:

"There’s no way 😭"

@SIYA_VS remarked:

"No relationship should be this serious ko Hatfield 🤚🏽😭 "

@Lethu_ofcoz was amazed:

"Hatfield? Yoh mos we're not safe."

@Queen_Xolie remarked:

"Now they are acting in Hatfield."

@uZwidekazi joked:

"Hatfield is for groove and character development, not love."

@broztitute added:

"He can shoot three seasons in Hatfield alone."

@seez_blacktree_ said:

"This is the first time seeing a uyajola 9/9 video being posted before the actual episode."

Jub Jub to target cheating pastors

Briefly News previously reported that things are about to get heated on Uyajola 9/9 if Jub Jub has his way.

In a viral TikTok video, TV presenter Jub Jub shared his plans to also target the cheating pastors and church leaders. As Uyajola 9/9 is currently still dominating the trends list, Jub Jub unapologetically said he would also catch the cheating pastors.

The presenter then made bold claims that some dirty churches kidnap people and do all sorts of inhumane things.

