People spotted controversial media personality Jub Jub filming an episode of Uyajola 9/9 at Gateway Mall

Shoppers flooded the filming area, surrounding Jub Jub and his crew as the rapper interacted with the stars of the episode

Social media users in the comment section were curious to know when the episode would air

People spotted Jub Jub at Gateway Mall filming an Uyajola 9/9 episode. Images: @tyraleebanksmokoena

Spotting a celebrity in a public area excites many as they hope to interact with the star. Shoppers in Durban were more than excited after seeing rapper Jub Jub filming an episode for the series Uyajola 9/9.

Lights, camera, action!

TikTok user Lindokuhle Mokoena, who uses the handle @tyraleebanksmokoena on the social media platform, uploaded a viral video on her account showing media personality Molemo Katleho Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, and a camera crew at Gateway Mall, north of Durban.

The controversial rapper (whose assault and attempted murder charges were withdrawn this year) stood between a man and two upset-looking women, with many shoppers surrounding the group and the filming crew.

Many people at the mall had their phones out and pointed towards Jub Jub, getting a preview of what's to come on the show.

Lindokuhle's video also showed hundreds of people following the host and the team as they walked to another location.

Watch the video below:

Jub Jub sighting piques people's interest

Hundreds of social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on Jub Jub filming at the mall and the situation at hand.

@dapublicist7 laughed and asked the public:

"Is Uyajola 9/9 still a thing?"

A curious @zeengubane wrote in the comments:

"I can’t wait for this episode. Does anyone have an idea when it is going air?"

@henderson935 spoke about the crowd seen in the video:

"The way people can't mind their business."

@user8150436626871 laughed at the clip, saying:

"One thing about us South Africans, no matter what race, we like drama."

@akm1347 told the online community:

"This show must be stopped if it's going to cause a traffic jam."

@yethu_pearlymamsanegasa shared with app users:

"At this point, I couldn't be happier for being single."

Video shows Jub Jub and crew praying before shooting episode

In August, Briefly News also reported a clip of Jub Jub and his Uyajola 9/9 crew praying before heading out to film an episode of their show.

A few social media users and fans of the disgraced figure admired his faith and shared their excitement as the show quickly makes a comeback on local screens.

