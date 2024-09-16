A young man on TikTok showed Mzansi his cool moves to an amapiano-remixed version of Sofia the First's theme song

The Cape Town-based dancer busted a few moves outside, grabbing the online community's attention

Many people on the internet headed to the man's comment section to applaud his infectious dance moves

A man danced to an amapiano-remixed version of Sofia the First's theme song. Images: @wesley_starboy_ourson

Dancing has a magical way of bringing joy to others, lifting spirits and putting smiles on faces with its infectious energy. This was certainly the case when a man wowed the online crowd with his impressive moves to a popular cartoon's theme song.

Amapiano meets Sofia

Cape Town dancer Wesley Ourson, who uses the TikTok handle @wesley_starboy_ourson, uploaded a video showing Mzansi the choreography he came up with to an amapiano-remixed version of Sofia the First's theme song.

The app user stood outside, filming the moves of the latest TikTok dance challenge, and wrote in his post:

"You've got to love South Africa."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the dance moves

Many social media users headed to Wesley's comment section to applaud his funky dance moves.

A proud @yo.gurl.angelie wrote:

"If Sofia the First was made in South Africa."

@gblauw2 shared with online users:

"My brain can do all the moves. It's my body that struggles."

@cocoboi87 jokingly said:

"My body would never agree with the moves."

@danetiger1704 loved the dance moves and said:

"Jiva, Sofia."

@misstraay complimented Wesley, saying:

"Ate and left absolutely no crumbs."

@neve.snow told the online community:

"Now this is what you call lekker dancing. He's not doing too much. He's doing just enough."

@bokang.william humorously said to the dancer:

"Sofia would love this."

Gents watch Sofia the First together

In another story, Briefly News reported about four friends who showed that they chose to watch an episode of Sofia the First instead of talking to women.

The mates also snacked on dry cornflakes and, for some reason, had cooking oil with them. Many social media users found the clip hilarious and filled the post's comment section with questions.

