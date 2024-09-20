We might be going through a lot as a country, but the one thing we know how to do is to dance anytime, anywhere

A heart-warming video of two ladies dancing to the World Cup official song, Waka-Waka, at a filling station left the online community touched

Social media users took to the comment section to share how much they enjoyed being South African and the video

SA huns shared a dancing moment with petrol attendants at a filling station. Image @xoxojusttwogirls

A cute moment of fun and dancing between Astron employees and two ladies to a song created to unite nations during the 2010 World Cup left social media users touched.

The video received a lot of love from the online community, reaching 104K views, 15K likes, and many comments after it was shared on their joint page under the handle @xoxojusttwogirls.

The fun moment at the filling station

The video starts with the two ladies standing before the camera before they move to the side, gesturing for the men to show up. Once the men enter, the ladies join them and continue dancing.

Watch the video below:

The video receives good reviews from SA peeps

After watching the video, the online community did not hesitate to share how much they enjoyed the dance with the Astron employees, while others complimented the two ladies' dresses.

User @sisi_bodlani noted:

"Mandela would be so proud 🥰."

User @eerierduchess expressed his confidence in filling station attendees.

"If I ever need help, I'd rather go to a petrol attendant than a police officer. These guys are the best part of our society 🙌."

User @hisbrokenangel21 commented:

"I love these videos, they trending everywhere like how amazing is South Africa and the diversity 🥺."

User @kerneels_._ shared:

"This morning is just an Overload of Wholesome vids on my FYP... loving it... Loving this 🥰🔥😌,"

User @arctix_za was touched:

"God knows I love this country. Truly a remarkable place 🇿🇦."

User @laurelhuisman shared a compliment:

"Loving the dresses ladies."

A white young man sings and dances to amapiano with a female petrol attendant

In an article previously published by Briefly News, a young white oke moved many people after sharing a video of himself singing and dancing to an amapiano song with a female petrol attendant.

Social media users were left convinced that South Africa is the best place to be worldwide.

