A garage employee beat the workday blues by dancing while performing his tasks at work

The cheerful man moved effortlessly to the music while toying with a car owner's card

Many found his attitude in his viral post a relief and wanted to thank him by tipping him

Dancing in the petrol fumes: the Minister of Petrol Attendants showed off his fine moves in a TikTok video. Image: @felixminister1632

Source: TikTok

A petrol garage worker made TikTokkers' day when he lit the petrol station with his dance moves while doing his job.

The flexible dancer may have delayed the driver he was serving, but it was all worth it as he was recognized as the Minister of Petrol Attendants.

'Minister of Petrol Attendance' entertains TikTokkers

@felixminister1632 shared a TikTok video where he broke it down to the wildly-popular Amapiano track Mnike by Tyler ICU.

The video shows him dancing and pretending to give the driver his card back.

Each time the driver reaches out to get the card, the dancing petrol attendant pulls back with a dance move.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to petrol dancer's antics

Netizens vibed with the Minister of Petrol Attendants; some wanted to drive to his workplace and tip him.

Oscar asked where he worked because he wanted to tip the attendant.

"Where is the guy working? I want to pass there and give him an R20 tip as Metro Police."

User2623642320805Lopez felt sorry for the car owner who the dancing attendant assisted.

"Someone needs to be patient when they get helped by the minister shame. Yoh, I feel for the customer."

Peace6097 expressed love for the attendant.

"What a happy soul. We love you, brother Felix."

Jakes applauded his timing.

"Your timing is so perfect on what you're doing. Immediately when you saw the next customer, you gave the owner his card."

Candis Dosh Peters said that the country is a very good movie.

"We just need to invest in production and actors."

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote how a petrol attendant showed how stressless he is at work when he danced for drivers.

In the Twitter video, the happy chap can be seen waving his arms and shaking his body happily.

Commentators were elated to find how carefree he was doing such a stressful job.

Source: Briefly News