A video of energetic petrol attendants dancing at work put smiles on a lot of faces on social media

The vibey video was posted on Twitter and tweeps can't get enough of the clip spreading fast across timelines

The happiness in the clip raised Mzansi's spirit and people said petrol attendants are the friendliest people

Petrol attendants dancing the filling station. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: UGC

A group of petrol attendants dancing to a local tune reminded people why South Africa is such a fun country to live in.

The fun coworkers completely lost their minds when their favourite song started playing from one of the cars at the Engen filling station. In the video, they danced for a good two minutes while onlookers paused and enjoyed the free performance.

One of the attendants even pulled off some push-ups in between his fancy footwork.

The Twitter video was posted by jah_vinny_23 and is well on its way to getting thousands of views.

Mzansi comments on the dancing petrol attendants

In a time when SA is faced with many challenges, Mzansi people appreciated the feel-good video to distract them from the misery going around.

@mizar said:

"The best people you can meet are petrol attendants."

@misteres7 posted:

"I feel like driving past 100 stations just to let them fill up my tank."

@NunguSompisi wrote:

"If you are a happy soul, you don’t need dancing skills. "

@RealManKev mentioned:

"These guys are the vibe."

@KeswaNomkhosi asked:

"Lol, what's his story vele? Every 2 minutes he does push-ups."

@MsKabzela tweeted:

"The energy Nje. Is a Happy Wednesday."

@NqobizithaHlu posted:

"The guy doing push-ups did it for me."

@mpumei18 said:

"One thing about the petrol attendants shame they are a vibe!"

TikTok video of man dancing with petrol attendant gives Mzansi citizens the feels: “We are united”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that only in Mzansi will you see people grooving at a petrol station and not think much about it. Seeing a young man dancing with a petrol attendant reminded South African citizens of our country's few treasures.

While SA is going through the most, seeing clips like this one reminds people that there are still awesome aspects about living in Mzansi that you would never find anywhere else in the world.

