A video of a man dancing with a petrol attendant has gone viral, filling the people of Mzansi with pride

TikTok user @chrismouton shared the awesome video showing a man and a female petrol attendant grooving

The unity and love in this clip had Mzansi citizens flooding the comments with pure patriotic driven pride

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Only in Mzansi will you see people grooving at a petrol station and not think much about it. Seeing a young man dancing with a petrol attendant reminded South African citizens of our country's few treasures.

TikTok user @chrismouton shared an awesome clip of a grooving petrol attendant that sent Mzansi. Image: TikTok / @chrismouton

Source: UGC

While SA is going through the most, seeing clips like this one reminds people that there are still awesome aspects about living in Mzansi that you would never find anywhere else in the world.

TikTok user @chrismouton shared a clip of a man, who might be him, dancing with a petrol attendant. Both the man and female petrol attendant were having the time of their life, and we were here for it!

“Takes nothing and makes life fun ❤️”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi live for content like this

This is the type of clip people want to see on TikTok. Mzansi is a diverse place with so many awesome people, and sometimes we must be reminded of that.

Take a look at some of the cool comments:

@Adman1020 said:

“How to say you’re South African without saying you’re South African.”

@user7382669849721 said:

“Tell me you in South Africa without telling me you in South Africa ”

@athenkosi176 said:

“We united it’s just those individuals who choose not to, let it be not you. ❤️”

@Pugz said:

“Such love can only be found in South Africa.”

@AneshG_888 said:

“Awesome… That's the way we all should be. That's an example to all. It doesn't take much to make people smile.”

@Azariah said:

“I love this crazy unified South Africa ”

Video of petrol attendants’ lit dance moves while people vibe at petrol station has many proud to be in Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have a reputation for being a jolly type of people, especially when it comes to getting through rough times.

One video filmed at a petrol station shows everyone in a jovial mood, and it was heartwarming for netizens to see. The astronomical fuel price has not dampened the mood of some who visit petrol stations.

One TikTok user Andrea Katzeff promoted a competition by Elegant Fuel company where Tik Tok users create videos at their petrol stations for a chance to win cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News