An elderly woman was kidnapped and robbed of over R200k in KZN, and her granddaughter is terrified

Twitter user @NonhleBeryl shared the heartbreaking story on Twitter, explaining what happened to her gogo

The story had others taking to the comments to share that this had happened to their grannies too

The festive season is approaching, and while that is exciting, it is also scary as crime spikes to an all-time high. A heartbroken woman took to social media to share how her gogo had been kidnapped and robbed of R200k. The scariest part is that her post had others sharing incidents that are very similar in nature.

A woman was frightened when her granny was kidnapped, robbed of over R200k and then dumped in the middle of the night. Image: Getty Images

With unemployment and poverty crippling Mzansi, people are desperate, and crime is skyrocketing. This time of year brings with it a lot of heart-wrenching news, just like this story.

Twitter user @NonhleBeryl shared the story with a very heavy heart. Just a few days ago, her elderly grandmother got taken from the south coast of KZN, held captive and then robbed of over R200k before they dropped her somewhere in Durban in the middle of the night.

While the family are extremely grateful that she is still alive, it has frightened them, rightfully so!

Fellow Mzansi citizens share similar stories about their gogos being robbed

This post had many people shocked as their families have also experienced a situation almost identical to this. It looks like elderly women are being targeted in KZN, and people are extremely fearful.

Take a look:

@JayLwandle said:

“Oh no kodwa what if someone close to you knew that she had a lot of money… random people wouldn’t kidnap her and create money apps unless they knew that she has a lot of money in her bank. Or maybe was she coming from the ATM?”

@iNdlovukazi__ said:

“Name and shame the banking institute she was visiting. This happened to a friend of mine earlier this year. Wiped him clean of 50k while on holiday. His bank? Capitec. Said they’ll investigate namanje ♀️”

@Zweli__SA said:

“Trace the accounts which received money from your grandma's account, they must be found. No money can go to ghost account; it has an owner.”

@Sasalurv said:

“My nail tech narrated a similar story to me last week. So this lady is a widow and her insurance had paid after the hubby’s death. The thugs (2 men and a woman) went straight to her house instructed her to leave the 7-year-old in the house alone, took her to Germiston, cleaned ➡️”

@trytobenice_ said:

“They did the same to my recently-retired great aunt (my gran’s sister) at St Johns Centre in Pinetown. They made her withdraw over hundreds of thousands from her pension.”

Video shows woman getting robbed while walking to car at night, boyfriend drives off without her

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of an unsuspecting woman being robbed of her cellphone while walking to a car, presumed to be her man’s, left many Safffas shook.

The clip was shared on Twitter by popular web influencer Kulani (@kulanicool) and shows the lady dressed in a robe as she walks to a car at night. She is approached by a man who accosts her and eventually gets away with her cellphone as the car drives off to evade the criminals.

Kulani indicated that the incident took place in Hillbrow.

