A Jhb family offered a job that pays R22K salary for being a house executive, and the responsibilities left SA peeps defeated

The list of tasks includes baking rusks and renewing licenses, among the many other ridiculous things suggested

Peeps had a massive laugh at the list of responsibilities and discussed how they couldn't do certain things

A Jhb family's intense job offer of paying R22K monthly for a house executive had South Africans gawking at the insane responsibilities.

A family's R22K job post for a home executive had peeps howling at the ridiculous responsibilities. Image: Ariel Skelley/ Getty Images

The rest of the requirements were quite strict as well, only allowing a woman between the ages of 24-30 to work and must also be a graduate. @ggdlams shared the job flyer on Twitter, where she posted a very apt caption:

"Is this family looking for another mom? Yoh."

The strangeness doesn't stop there, it actually hadn't even begun yet. The list of responsibilities is quite extensive, to say the least. They include renewing licenses, baking rusks, taking the dog to the vet every month, making a holiday plan, and paying the electricity bill.

It's safe to say that these types of job posts aren't common in South Africa, but the peeps who saw it had a lot of jokes to crack about it. See the comments below:

@NaMasangane said:

"Why do I have to bake the rusks?? Can't they buy them, and I'll bake amagwinya instead?"

@charleezzy_ commented:

"But guys they pay a lot "

@uLorns posted:

@kelepilane10 mentioned:

"I can't believe this is what we as women actually do with no pay, most women go to work on top of all this..."

@BeautyJobe_ said:

"Love how ever just threw in “bake rusks” like it’s a normal thing "

@CB_Nkwana shared:

@Twulii_ commented:

"For 22k? I'd definitely take the position."

@flowerlindz mentioned:

"Also like how all of us are just concerned about the rusks "

