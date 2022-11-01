A man left his R30k job to farm some chicken and earns R3k a month but expressed that he was happy about it

The proud gent shares his agricultural endeavours on his social media and shows how passionate he is about it

Some South Africans were divided about the tweet, but many were proud of the gent and told similar stories

A joyful man shared how he dropped his R30k-a-month engineering job to farm chickens and now earns R3k but is happy about it.

A former engineer left his cushy job to earn R3k a month, which left some shocked and others proud. Images: @Tsogang3/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Tsogang3 posted his proud declaration in a Twitter post that some had disagreed against. The jovial gent also shared that his friend also quit his job. The friend went from 46k a month and now earns R6k.

Quitting a job isn't something most peeps want to do. The conversation among the tweets in the comment section revolves around the importance of being happy in your job, which many expressed in their comments.

Peeps across the country had a lot to say concerning their own situation, while others thought the man made a bad decision. See the comments below:

@HomeEd_GypsyMom said:

"I resigned from a well-paying (for me) job at the bank. I am back home in EC with 2 pieces of land for business & home. Things I would have never thought to get while in the city. I homeschool my child & we get to travel wherever, whenever. I have a tutoring centre & happier "

@Luckymaketsi216 asked:

"If I may ask, is this real? Did you have any debts before when you earned the 30k, and what happened if so?"

@Babylonnomist mentioned:

"It could be happiness but those numbers nah, eish Mina I am a firm lover of money I would have chosen to remain in that job, 30k for 3k"

@Agent2053 posted:

@selina_m85 commented:

"I think your tweet is directed at me... Kunini ngithi ngiyayeka to start my business‍♀️kodwa im scared as hell."

@elaine_khosa said:

"It’s my dream to one day go back home (Bushbuckridge) and utilise my late father’s land to farm. Fix the house and continue with the rest of my life there."

@UmqheleG mentioned:

"Please believe me when I say you are an inspiration. I also left the rat race as it was literally affecting my health. Life has been tough financially, but I'm learning to find my feet, and I'm pretty sure it will all fall into place soon enough."

@tumeloditle shared:

