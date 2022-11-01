One woman who lost more than 18kg between January and October 2022 took to Twitter to show off her healthy physique

@ThandoDGAF looked so much happier after her dramatic weight loss and offered peeps helpful tips for their body transformation journeys

Many netizens couldn’t believe how much progress the young lady made in such a short period of time and commended her commitment

One hard-working hun is super amped about the progress she’s made on her health journey.

The young lady's amazing body transformation impressed many. Image: @ThandoDGAF.

Source: Twitter

After only a few short months, the good sis is now 18.1kg lighter after she started making a concerted effort to be healthier in January 2022.

@ThandoDGAF shared how she looked ‘before’ and ‘after’ she started her journey, illustrating her amazing progress. She also explained that moderation was key to her success.

“The inspiring stunner’s post read: Same girl, different body. January 2022 vs October 2022. 18.1kg lost.”

Many people were inspired by her ardent effort and complimented her on the transformation.

Let’s have a look at the post and some reactions from tweeps:

@KhomotsoMathab8 is stunned by her win:

“18kg within a year? How is that even possible? How did you do it, sister? Phela, losing weight is difficult.”

@MKZee8 asked for some tips:

“Please help me too. I need to lose this weight.”

@Neo_skhandisa is motivated to start her own journey:

“I'm planning to start doing something about my weight. Cutting the junk and sugar has been so difficult, but after seeing this ‘before’ and ‘after’ picture, I'm motivated. Keep on keeping on!”

