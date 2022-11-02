A man second-guessed his decision to go to Konka after having a look at the menu and seeing the crazy high prices

The establishment has gained notoriety for the massive displays of wealth shown when people party it up there

Peeps discussed the prices of the menu and wondered what was the cheapest thing to purchase at the popular club

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A gent second-guessed his decision to go to Konka after the super expensive menu items scared him off.

A man changed his mind about going to Konka after seeing the crazy prices on the menu, making SA chuckle. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Popular social media account @AdvoBarryRoux posted the clip on Twitter, showing the man filming himself in front of the establishment with a big smile on his face. He then enters the popular club with enthusiasm.

He enters the place, sits down and gets handed the menu. He opens it and immediately sees insane prices for the alcohol being served. He closes it and sits there in sheer disbelief, with his hand on his face. He packs up his ego and then leaves the establishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Over the years, the club has grown infamous for its super lavish spending on packed nights where the who's who come and splash out.

South Africans loved the video and had a lot to say about it. See the responses below:

@xolani88712518 asked:

"Why didn’t he buy the R40 Bev and enjoy himself."

@Boitshepo901 said:

"Real drinkers don't mind the price As an alcoholic I can even buy a drink for someone I don't even know "

@Brinology1 posted:

@mgxekwa mentioned:

"This placed is used to wash money."

@SA_Pharaoh commented:

"Good thing malume left… a white will go to makro liquor on the day of specials and purchase this drinks sit in his Mansion or Farm making calls that will bring in not less than R50k for the weekend. But a black person wanna impress the street spending lavishly to impress who??"

@KingSA01194686

@thema_c said:

"Also show us the part where there is abo ma R40 n stuff, the R12ks will see them late."

@ThaboUchiya mentioned:

"I would order water."

Mom proud of daughter becoming Oxford University student despite facing academic challenges & told to aim low

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that an excited mom is incredibly proud of her daughter becoming a student at the University of Oxford, sharing her joy online.

In a LinkedIn post, Isang Awah opened up about the family’s long journey to ensure her daughter achieved her dream, especially after the teenager was discouraged and told to settle because of her grades.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News