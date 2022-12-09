Folks online got into a discussion about Elon Musk's sleeping quarters with the billionaire chiming in as well

The Tesla CEO became the owner of Twitter this year and has been trying to make the company profitable

Netizens were impressed with his dedication to keeping the company running, while others weren't so stoked

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Elon Musk puffed out his chest after a snap of his sleeping quarters was posted online, leading to a massive discussion about it.

Musk bragged about not wearing slippers in the office while sleeping on a couch. Images: @TitterTakeover/ Twitter, Carina Johansen/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@TitterTakeover uploaded the snap showing what seems to be a sleeper couch with a massive screen mounted on the wall. The Twitter post also received a response from the man himself, who said:

"I slept on a couch in the Twitter library and I don’t ever wear slippers."

A man on a mission

The snap shows the extent Elon is willing to go to make Twitter a profitable company. Earlier in November, the Starlink CEO claimed that the social media company would be going into "hardcore" mode, for intense productivity output.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This statement makes the pic not too surprising, considering how hard he usually works. Peeps were either impressed by his drive or were somewhat critical about it.

See the comments below:

@Willyd112 said:

"According to the media, it’s supposed to be some kind of old broken-down rack. He’s got his employees and himself sleeping on. I don’t know about you, but that looks pretty nice "

@RealRoseBunny mentioned:

"It's crazy to think that the richest man in the world is sleeping like this."

@amanda_lamay asked:

"Where does he shower? Not like he gonna shoe up at the local 24-hour fitness"

@MichellebelleFX posted:

"Out of all the billionaires, he’s proving to be the most driven, ambitious, risk taker, who seems down to earth. Other billionaires buy boats too big for docs or insure their cats for millions."

@Jon83989650 shared:

"That looks super nice. When I have to sleep at work it’s usually slumped over a desk in an office chair "

@GU_Hoya2020 commented:

"To feel grounded. Does anyone remember how it feels walking barefoot on the grass?"

@Joslinbabymodel said:

"This is so cute. I see nothing wrong. This is a good idea."

@MERICATHEDREAM mentioned:

"Shortest commute ever pretty jealous."

Elon Musk briefly lost world's richest title when R3.1tn net worth dropped due to dip in Tesla’s share price

In another story, Briefly News reported that yesterday, Wednesday, 7 December, the earth's leading billionaire, Elon Musk, was briefly stripped of the title of the world's richest person when Tesla's share price dropped dramatically, dipping into his R3.1 trillion ($184.7 billion) net worth.

The Twitter owner and Tesla boss were overtaken by the CEO of Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, Bernard Arnault. Forbes reported that Arnault topped the world's wealthiest list with a net worth of R 3.18 trillion, and Musk struggled behind by R 3.4 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News