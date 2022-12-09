South Africans were elated for a proud uncle after he shared his Grade 7 nephew's marks

The hardworking student performed incredibly well and had distinctions in all of his subjects

Folks across Mzansi believed that the young man has quite a bright future ahead of himself and will go far in life

A happy and proud uncle couldn't keep his nephew's academic excellence to himself and shared his outstanding marks with the world.

The supportive uncle believed that the smart nephew will head to Harvard University, and peeps didn't argue. Images: @vanr00yen/ Twitter, Superb Images/ Getty Images

@vanr00yen shared a snap of the impressive report that showed the smart young man didn't skip a beat when it comes to his school work. The Twitter post drew some impressed South Africans who applauded the consistency in his work ethic.

An excellent environment to learn

What's also interesting is how well the people in the school did when the average grade is taken into consideration. It makes the nephew's marks even more impressive because of how most people excelled in his group.

South Africans were tremendously supportive of the young man and also made some suggestions so that his academic life can be great in high school and beyond.

See the comments below:

@Kwenza7ven said:

"University Student this one ❤️"

@armonteasee asked:

"Which school is this? They clearly take academics quite seriously. The grade averages are also so good. Your nephew did great hey, buy him whatever he wants for Christmas, please."

@kganyasp posted:

@thereal1boy mentioned:

"Since he's going to high school make sure he doesn't get into bad groups, I've seen people with such grades & now in the streets, these types are the ones targeted by the bad behaviours. Congratulations! "

@Alphonia6 commented:

"How was his school's award ceremony? Ke sure he never left the stage, collected all accolades?! Congratulations to the young man ❤️"

@MR_SMITH_14 shared:

@HumbleZulu said:

"It's the grade average for me... We either have a super smart generation, the standard has dropped or a combination."

@HlopheLifa mentioned:

"Congrats... Looking at the grade average, more credits should go to the school."

