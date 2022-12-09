A stunning and smart lady is thankful about becoming a medical doctor, sharing her joy on social media

The newly qualified doc also opened up about being a two-time graduate, sharing the courses she majored in

Social media users celebrated the beautiful doctor, sharing her excitement about the wonderful career milestone with her

A young lady is amped about becoming a medical doctor, sharing her excitement and a few pictures online to celebrate the win.

The beautiful doctor is a high achiever. Image: @Rorisang_ss.

Source: Twitter

The hard-working lady noted that she is also a two-time graduate after studying occupational therapy and environmental science, majoring in physiology and psychology. Talk about being goal-orientated!

@Rorisang_ss’s beauty and brains combo had social media users impressed, with her tweet reading:

“Grateful for all the mountains and valleys we conquered by Grace. O berekile ngwanyana.”

Mzansi peeps excited for young doctor

Tweeps were completely enchanted with the beautiful doctor’s looks, work ethic and wonderful achievements, complimenting her wins online.

Let’s peek at her post and some of the top reactions from tweeps:

@EdibleBloke asked:

“Well done, Dr Rori. If you don't mind me asking, what did you study for your first degree?”

@Kerotse_K wrote:

“I love you. Have you figured out a date we can go out and cry and hug each other yet?”

@MissTinah_M is impressed:

“This is inspiring. My son’s name is Rorisang, and he wants to be a doctor. May it be so.”

@LucasMothibedi added:

“Congratulations, Rori. You've worked so hard for this. Did you really have to be this pretty, though?”

@afroqueeniie wished her well:

“To a healthy work environment, sis. Congratulations.”

