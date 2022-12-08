A 25-year-old newly qualified medical doctor has social media users scratching their heads in confusion

The young woman revealed that she has three degrees after she started studying at Wits University from 17

Her latest accolade is becoming a whole doctor, and she rocked her scrubs, proudly celebrating the feat

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A hard-working 25-year-old is excited about becoming a medical doctor after she started studying at the University of the Witwatersrand at age 17.

The young lady is amped about becoming a doctor. Image: @nkiya_nuk.

Source: Twitter

The young woman revealed that she already had a whopping three degrees in the bag and posted pictures in her scrub top, smiling brightly.

Twitter user, @nkiya_nuk, shared her incredible news online, with the caption of her tweet reading:

“I came to Wits as a 17-year-old girl. Today, me, a 25-year-old woman, have three Wits degrees to her name, and I'm a medical doctor.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her amazing news had many social media users impressed. But some peeps were taken aback and could not believe that she achieved so much at a young age.

Here is the post and some top reactions from tweeps:

@VuyiswaNda said:

“Argh, congratulations, my babe. You deserve it and more. Doctor, my doctor.”

@ZGoasu remarked:

“I am glad you mentioned that you got this degree at Wits, and Wits gave you the edge.”

@BahumisitsweM asked:

“Congratulations. God bless you more. If you don't mind me asking, which degree were you an undergraduate?”

@NYT_foundation inquired:

“How is it possible? One degree is a minimum of three years. MBChB is six years, so how is it possible? Which degrees are those?”

@ChrisVogt53 is wowed:

“Success story, for sure. Congratulations.”

Stunning mom of 1 celebrates becoming qualified nurse, shares cute pics online and sets fire to social media

In another story by Briefly News, a gorgeous young momma is thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her great news online.

Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform.

The babe, who looked like a total flame, received so much love from netizens who wished her well and complimented her beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News