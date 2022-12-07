A resilient young woman residing in Potchefstroom is over the moon after bagging a job in administration

The grateful lady shared her exciting news online and received so many well-wishes from netizens

Talking to Briefly News, the newly employed hun said that while the journey to finding work was challenging, she never lost hope

A young lady from Mafikeng, now residing in Potchefstroom, is grateful to have obtained work in administration, sharing her joy about the fantastic milestone online.

Boipelo Mothibi recently obtained a business-related qualification and will be working in administration. Image: boipelomothibi_.

Boipelo Mothibi matriculated in 2018 and started applying for work after obtaining her results while studying Business Management at Vuselela TVET College in Potchefstroom.

Speaking to Briefly News, the young woman expressed how thankful and overwhelmed she feels about the doors of employment being opened for her:

“A few weeks ago, I asked myself many questions, and look where I am now! It is both overwhelming and exciting.”

Boipelo shared that she recently obtained her qualification, and finding work was the cherry on top to end the year:

“Although it has been a very difficult journey, I never lost faith. I kept on applying, was called for interviews a couple of times this year, and finally, I got something.

“All I can say is that it’s all God’s grace and timing.”

The stunner alluded that the job gave her renewed hope after applying for many jobs and facing disappointments:

“This is so overwhelming because I didn’t expect it to happen. It made me feel at ease and alive again, considering that one can apply for jobs for a long period without any sign.

“Just when you think it’s over, something comes up.”

The newly employed hun posted her exciting news on Twitter.

Here is the post and some top reactions from Tweeps, who celebrated her win with her:

@funmilolafranc2 said:

“Nothing can stop you now.”

@thegirlamoke1 wrote:

“This will be my testimony soon. I will receive it in good health and happiness.”

@Siyabongah reacted:

“The type of content I want to see on my timeline daily. Congratulations. All the best.”

