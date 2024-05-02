A young lady who does not eat takeaways showed off what she cooks in a video and people were impressed

The TikTok video of the woman gained massive attraction on social media, generating many views, likes and comments

Online users reacted to the woman's clip as they rushed to her comments section to express their thoughts

A lady showed off what she cooks instead of ordering takeaways and netizens were impressed.

Woman who doesn't eat takeaways shows what she cooks

TikTok user @_presshious showed off what she cooks in a clip she shared on the video platform. In the footage, the woman unveiled how she prepared her meal. She first rinsed her chicken, then she went on to cut out her potatoes and season them. After doing so, she placed her potatoes in a pot to boil.

As the clip continues, she drains the potatoes and places her them in the air fryer. Once they were done cooking, she poured the cooked potatoes into a pan and mixed them with her seasoned chicken and various other things. The finished product wowed many online users.

Take a look at the woman cooking below:

People love the woman's cooking

The video of the lady was well-received and gathered many views, as well as thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Social media users flooded the stunner's comments section, gushing over her cooking skills.

Ms.Cleo said:

"I love your videos. Yazi people will think I went to culinary kanti lutho. You're the plug, the adapter and the extension. God bless the work of your hands."

Ntsako added:

"You ate this up!"

busiwakho5 wrote:

"Quick and easy, beautiful."

Mimi The Explorer commented:

"It looks very delicious."

