Pope aka Kagiso Ramoshai from Limpopo, passed away in April 2024 and his funeral details became official

Many South Africans mourned the comedian and content creator who passed away in an accident

People were touched as Pope's funeral in Limpopo was underway and live-streamed online

Kagiso Ramoshai passed away in a car accident in Pokokwane. The comedian was on the rise, and his passing left me people touched.

Kagiso "The Pope" Ramoshai's funeral touched Mzansi peeps who said their final goodbyes.

Netizens expressed their sorrow when Pope Ramoshai passed away. People were eager to know how they could pay their final respects.

Kagiso Ramoshai funeral aired live

Pope Ramoshai's death in a car accident left many reeling, and his funeral was on Saturday, April 20, at Turfloop (Makwaleneng). The occasion was live-streamed on YouTube by ThirdEye Media Production.

SA touched by Pope Ramoshai's funeral

Many people had messages dedicated to the comedian from Limpopo. Read people's comments below left on the live stream of Pope's funeral.

Target Swallow hills said:

"T​the most painful part, that's when you realise he is gone for good... the pain is unbearable."

Peggy Makgetla commented:

"Rest easy my brother."

Tshephiso Nkosi wrote:

"​​May your soul rest in peace Kagiso yah this is very hard to digest."

ddeblessing added:

"​​You touched lives and promoted the gospel in your unique way and motivations."

Khanyisile Monyela was touched:

"T​this part,is that part where we realise gore his gone for good."

Johannah Lepelle mourned:

"​​May Your Soul Rest In Peace, Pope; you have fought a good fight, You have finished a course, and you have kept your faith."

Fans believe Kagiso "Pope" Ramoshai predicted his death

Briefly News previously reported that with online users and the entertainment industry still mourning the tragic passing of one of their own Limpopo comedians Kagiso "Pope" Ramoshai, an old clip of the late star reveals some information that left many shocked.

Social media has been buzzing since the horrific death of the comedian and radio personality Kagiso Ramoshai was shared online. Recently, an old video of the star's sit-down podcast interview that was recorded six months ago revealed that Kagiso might have predicted his own death.

Many netizens believed that the late star might have predicted his tragic passing.

