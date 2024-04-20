Kagiso “The Pope” Ramoshai Gets Final Send-Off in Limpopo, Mzansi Moved: “Very Hard to Digest”
- Pope aka Kagiso Ramoshai from Limpopo, passed away in April 2024 and his funeral details became official
- Many South Africans mourned the comedian and content creator who passed away in an accident
- People were touched as Pope's funeral in Limpopo was underway and live-streamed online
Kagiso Ramoshai passed away in a car accident in Pokokwane. The comedian was on the rise, and his passing left me people touched.
Netizens expressed their sorrow when Pope Ramoshai passed away. People were eager to know how they could pay their final respects.
Kagiso Ramoshai funeral aired live
Pope Ramoshai's death in a car accident left many reeling, and his funeral was on Saturday, April 20, at Turfloop (Makwaleneng). The occasion was live-streamed on YouTube by ThirdEye Media Production.
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
SA touched by Pope Ramoshai's funeral
Many people had messages dedicated to the comedian from Limpopo. Read people's comments below left on the live stream of Pope's funeral.
Target Swallow hills said:
"Tthe most painful part, that's when you realise he is gone for good... the pain is unbearable."
Peggy Makgetla commented:
"Rest easy my brother."
Tshephiso Nkosi wrote:
"May your soul rest in peace Kagiso yah this is very hard to digest."
ddeblessing added:
"You touched lives and promoted the gospel in your unique way and motivations."
Khanyisile Monyela was touched:
"Tthis part,is that part where we realise gore his gone for good."
Johannah Lepelle mourned:
"May Your Soul Rest In Peace, Pope; you have fought a good fight, You have finished a course, and you have kept your faith."
Fans believe Kagiso "Pope" Ramoshai predicted his death
Briefly News previously reported that with online users and the entertainment industry still mourning the tragic passing of one of their own Limpopo comedians Kagiso "Pope" Ramoshai, an old clip of the late star reveals some information that left many shocked.
Social media has been buzzing since the horrific death of the comedian and radio personality Kagiso Ramoshai was shared online. Recently, an old video of the star's sit-down podcast interview that was recorded six months ago revealed that Kagiso might have predicted his own death.
Many netizens believed that the late star might have predicted his tragic passing.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News