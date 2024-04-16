The late Limpopo comedian and radio personality Kagiso Ramoshai seemingly predicted his death

An old video of the star during a podcast interview six months ago spoke of how many people would be sad if he were to get involved in a car accident

Many social media users were convinced that Kagiso predicted his fate in that interview

Netizens are convinced Kagiso Pope Ramoshai predicted his death. Image: @kagiso_pope

Source: Instagram

With online users and the entertainment industry still mourning the tragic passing of one of their own Limpopo comedians Kagiso "Pope" Ramoshai, an old clip of the late star reveals some information that left many shocked.

Kagiso seemingly predicted his own death

Social media has been buzzing since the horrific death of the comedian and radio personality Kagiso Ramoshai was shared online. Recently, an old video of the star's sit-down podcast interview that was recorded six months ago revealed that Kagiso might have predicted his own death.

During the interview, he talked about how many people would be sad if he were to get involved in a car accident:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"As we sit here, we do not know what God's plan for you and I is after we finish recording this podcast. If I get out of here and then I'm involved in a car accident, God forbid, people will stay questioning, 'God, why Pope?' It's because we don't know God's plan. God works in mysterious ways that he can use a sad event in your life to promote you."

The video of the late Limpopo star was shared on TikTok by mzimba70.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens are convinced he predicted his death

Many netizens believed that the late star might have predicted his tragic passing:

Baleseng Bale Kgabi wrote:

"We need to pray against premature death..God's plan is not for us to die young may his soul rest in peace."

Hlekani said:

"This man was a really man of God cause God give him signs an we never noticed them rest peacefully poi."

lee commented:

"Sometimes let’s not talk bad things cause is manifesting."

Latie mentioned:

"The power of a tongue."

Nyiko responded:

"He prophesied his death and the way he's going to die."

Kenny Makweng has sadly passed away

Briefly News previously reported that Kenny Makweng has died. The talented gospel singer was in hospital for two weeks but unfortunately met his demise on Monday, 15 January 2024.

The Lengeloi Laka hitmaker suffered from a stroke, which was caused by complications in his brain. He was then admitted to the hospital, where his family informed his friends and supporters that only family was permitted to visit him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News