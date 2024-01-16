Kenny Makweng has reportedly passed away after he was hit by a stroke caused by complications in his brain

Makweng spent two weeks in the hospital, and during his stay, his family issued a statement saying only family was allowed to visit him

Mzansi has been sending out messages of condolences to the Makweng family, saying Kenny was very gifted

Gospel singer Kenny Makweng has passed away at 54 years of age. Image: @MakwengKenny

Source: Twitter

Kenny Makweng has died. The talented Gospel singer was in hospital for two weeks but unfortunately met his demise on Monday, 15 January.

Kenny Makweng has passed away

The Lengeloi Laka hitmaker suffered from a stroke which was caused by complications in his brain. He was then admitted to the hospital, where his family informed his friends and supporters that only family was permitted to visit him.

This was when his condition was still very critical, but they had assured the public that Kenny would be able to accept visitation from them should his condition get better.

Now, reports suggest that Kenny Makweng did not make it.

@MDNnewss posted this:

Mzansi sends messages of condolences

Netizens reacted with heartbreak after hearing the news of Kenny's death. People said Kenny was a very gifted singer.

@Ora_lee2 said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@CalliePhakathi

"May he rest in peace. Condolences to the family."

@jawawa95 shared:

"May he rest in peace."

@rbiya_khawar exclaimed:

"This is unbelievable. Ohh, so sad. Life is so unpredictable"

@zenzo99815279 said:

"I am worried, what caused the stroke because everyone seems to be having it without stress."

Kenny Makweng was fighting for his life in ICU

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gospel artist Kenny Makweng was in a critical condition at the hospital, battling for his life following a stroke. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a week at the time.

The doctors reportedly informed the family that he was not responding to the medication and that they should expect the worst.

A close associate of his poet, Mzwakhe Mbuli, asked the nation to unite in prayer for the singer and the family remained hopeful for his full recovery.

