Gospel Star Kenny Makweng's family has issued a statement where they ask for privacy amidst his critical health condition

The Makweng family mentioned that only Kenny's family members are allowed to visit him at the hospital

Kenny Makweng is said to be fighting for his life in hospital after he suffered a stroke and has spent a week in ICU

Gospel singer Kenny Makweng’s said only family members are allowed to visit him. Image: @MakwengKenny

Source: Twitter

Singer Kenny Makweng's family has finally sent out a statement concerning the health of the Gospel star.

Makweng family ask for privacy

Kennymak Productions sent out a statement where they informed Kenny Makweng's supporters of his critical health condition. They further asked for privacy as they united as a family to pray for the Gospel singing sensation.

In addition to that, the Makweng family said that only they, as Kenny's family members, are allowed to visit him at the hospital.

"At the moment, Dr Kenny Makweng is in a state where only family members are allowed to see him, and the public's cooperation will mean a lot to the family."

Kenny is fighting for his life

Lengeloi Laka hitmaker Kenny Makweng had complications in his brain, resulting in him suffering a stroke. Reports suggested that Kenny was admitted to the hospital and sent to the intensive care unit.

Kenny then reportedly spent a week there. Doctors informed his family that he was not responding to the medication, but the family remains hopeful for his full recovery.

Even his good friend, poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, has asked Mzansi to unite in prayer for Kenny.

In the statement, they assured his friends and supporters that should his condition get better, they would send out another communication to allow visitors.

"People will then be given authority to see him as much as they wish".

