A 30-year-old man spent two weeks in the ICU after a life-threatening stroke caused by complications from smoking hubbly bubbly

Indications suggest that Hubbly Bubbly poses a greater risk than traditional cigarettes

Individuals frequently undergo the onset of diverse health conditions or cancers

Health experts issue a cautionary alert regarding the hazards associated with hubbly bubbly. Image: skynesher

Source: Getty Images

MAHIKENG - In Mahikeng, North West, a 30-year-old man faced a life-threatening situation, spending two weeks in the ICU as a result of a stroke linked to complications arising from smoking hubbly bubbly.

According to SABC News, the results indicated that Bakang Rankokwadi chest was full of blood and water.

Rankokwadi says that he spent 10 days in hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"The nurses told me that I was very lucky to have survived this."

Netizens warned of dangers

Mzansi took to social media indicating that this needs to stop as it is bad for one's health

Idah Serapelo said:

"I send it to my family I hope they will listen and stop."

Katlego Paul Esco noted:

"It's bad."

Sinethemba Khosa says:

"People won’t stop. The same way a box of cigarettes has warnings on it that it can lead to lung cancer yet people still continue to smoke it in numbers."

Majossy Kalwenya

"Smoking and drinking alcohol are not healthy just stop those things, brother."

Singh RS expressed:

"People will never learn. This thing should be banned. Together with alcohol and cigarettes."

Joe Nathi elaborated:

"Hubbly is dangerous more than cigarettes, ask the doctors."

ThirtySix Sosa says:

"I hope hubby smokers learned their lesson."

Hubbly Bubbly is a silent threat

According to SABC News, Dr. Norman Mabote says that hubbly bubbly poses a greater risk than cigarettes as over time, its users often experience the development of various conditions or cancers.

"Extended use of hubbly bubbly often leads to the development of additional health conditions, prompting hospital admissions. Chronic airway disease is a common consequence, resulting in compromised breathing capacity due to persistent exposure to carbon monoxide."

Homemade hubbly bubbly device sparks concern and laughter

Previously, Briefly News reported that some individuals are fearless in their pursuit of a good time. A recent image of a homemade hubbly bubbly smoking device serves as evidence of their bold creativity.

The picture displays a 20-litre bucket with perforations on the sides to accommodate hose pipes. South Africans filled the Twitter post with a mix of humour and apprehension, expressing doubts about the safety of the improvised device.

Source: Briefly News