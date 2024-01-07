Reports that Hubbly Bubbly is more dangerous than cigarettes had Mzansi buzzing on social media

A medical doctor fueled fears by saying smoking hubbly leads to several health conditions such as oral cancer

The alarming health warning prompted discussions, especially among hubbly bubbly enthusiasts

A doctor warned of the dangers of smoking hubbly bubbly. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The dangers of Hubbly Bubbly, also known as the Hookah Pipe, were a hot topic online. This comes after health experts sounded an alarm about hubbly bubbly being a silent killer.

Risks of smoking Hubbly Bubbly

According to SABCNews, medical doctor Norman Mabote mentioned the elevated risks associated with hubbly compared to cigarettes.

He pointed out that long-term users often develop a range of conditions, including oral cancer, respiratory diseases, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and cardiac issues.

Long-term use of Hubbly Bubbly

The excessive inhalation of carbon dioxide during each puff is identified as a key contributing factor.

Dr Mabote also issued a dire warning, stating that many hubbly smokers, after prolonged use, end up in hospitals due to chronic airway diseases.

SA discuss dangers of smoking

The warning has sparked discussions on social media, especially among hubbly bubbly smokers. The realisation that their favoured pastime may lead to severe health consequences had many reflecting.

Reuben Adolf mentioned:

"All know it kills people but it is still in the shops and all over in the streets. Also in the clubs on sports grounds. They make money so where is it gonna end?"

Madula Tambalunenge wrote:

"In the end, everyone will die. No one will fly to heaven. "

Koena Malepeng said:

"What's even more heartbreaking is that us adults with stationery stress are defending this health-threatening nonsense."

Paulina Modi shared:

"My 17-year-old son is addicted to hubbly."

Skhumbuzo Ngcamba added:

"You can't reason with people smoking this nonsense and vaping they always have feedback to defend these killers!"

Desmond Phago stated:

"Everything kills."

In another article, Briefly News reported that some peeps are brave out here and will do anything for a good time. A recent photo of a homemade hubbly bubbly smoking device is proof of this.

A Twitter user took to the bluebird app to share an image of the questionable makeshift device, made up of a 20-litre bucket with holes punched on the sides to insert parts of a hose pipe inside. Another small object covered with foil can be seen placed on top of the bucket’s lid.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News