A video of a woman having a reaction to her brother's gummy bears has gone viral on social media

The TikTok video shows the drowsy-looking woman with red eyes as she drinks a large amount of water

According to the post, she had stolen her brother's gummies without being aware of what was in them, leaving netizens amused

A woman ate her brother's gummy bears, unaware she'd have a reaction to them. Image: @thando.v

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman was left feeling regretful after stealing one of her brother's treats.

Gummy bear gone wrong

A TikTok video shows her with red eyes and chugging down five litres of water after eating gummy bears that belonged to her older brother.

Judging by the woman's reaction to the sweets, it's presumed that they were CBD gummies.

What are CBD gummies?

CBD Gummies, Drugs.com explains, are edible candies that contain cannabidiol (CBD) oil. They come in a rainbow of flavours, colours, shapes, and concentrations of CBD.

According to the Mayo Clinic, while generally safe, CBD can cause dryness, diarrhoea, appetite loss, sleepiness, and fatigue. It can also interact with medications like blood thinners.

Mzansi amused by woman's CBD reaction

Many netizens reacted to the video with laughter and banter. Others commented that the woman shouldn't have had water as it made the situation worse.

Boitumelo commented:

"What's the name of those gummybear and where can I buy them."

Nadin replied:

"I know your heart is beating loudly in your ear like ...BADU BADU BADUDUDU."

KattD72 said:

"Don't fight it let the elevation take over accept it."

Samagambushe❤️ wrote:

"I once ate them emsebenzin ngixabene ne Maneger they told me a day after ukut I took her wig off ."

randzumabobo said:

"That time water makes it worse ."

Xhantie responded:

"Not me screaming "No, don't drink water" at my phone."

Mathato commented:

"I respect gummy bears no more."

mwanawevhu241 commented:

" Thy shall not steal, you don’t listen ."

Source: Briefly News